Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a Colorado theatre’s performance of Beetlejuice for vaping, singing, taking pictures and “causing a disturbance”, according to a report.

The right-wing congresswoman and a companion were asked to leave Denver’s Buell Theatre during the performance of the touring Broadway show on Sunday night, reported The Denver Post.

The Republican lawmaker, who was not named in an incident report, was warned about her behaviour during an intermission after three complaints were made, and she was eventually asked to leave altogether.

Her campaign office confirmed the incident to the newspaper while disagreeing with the details of the lawmaker’s behaviour.

Drew Sexton, her campaign manager, told The Post that the congresswoman denied vaping but did use her phone to take pictures of the performance.

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of ‘Beetlejuice,’ ” Mr Sexton said in a statement.

He also noted that the newspaper’s own review of the show had described it as “zany,” “outrageous,” and a ‘lusty riot.”

He added that the politician urged people to see the show, which she lauded for a “fantastic cast, tremendous visuals and plenty of loud laughs”, but “with a gentle reminder to leave their phones outside of the venue.”

The Independent has reached out to Ms Boebert’s office for further comment.

The incident report, obtained by The Post, states that after their warning, officials received another complaint around five minutes into the second act.

“They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them,” an usher is quoted as saying in the report.

The report states that the two theatregoers were taken down to the vestibule, where they refused to leave, telling staff “stuff like ‘do you know who I am,’ ‘I am on the board’ (and) ‘I will be contacting the mayor.’ ”

Police arrived and stayed in the theatre until Ms Boebert and her companion left, according to the report.