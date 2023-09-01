Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene said she wouldn’t vote to fund the government “unless” Congress complies with a number of outrageous demands — including voting on President Joe Biden’s impeachment.

While speaking in Floyd County—part of her district—Ms Greene said, “I will not vote to fund the government unless we can pass an impeachment inquiry on Joe Biden.”

She continued: “I will not fund the government because I will not fund the weaponised part of the government” like the FBI and special counsel Jack Smith — whose probes have resulted in two federal indictments against former president Donald Trump.

She also called for the firing of special counsel David Weiss “who is protecting Hunter Biden”. Mr Weiss was named as special counsel to lead investigations into Hunter Biden. Ms Greene has been very vocal about the probe into the president’s son, and went so far as to display explicit photos of him at a congressional hearing in July.

Ms Greene also told the crowd that she won’t vote for a continuing resolution that funds Covid-19 vaccine mandates and mask mandates “because that is over”. She added that “even Joe Biden declared that Covid is over.” Rep Greene was perhaps referring to the president terminating the Covid-19 public health emergency in May.

She then shifted to another hot topic: the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “My red line in the sand has always been: I will not vote to fund a war in Ukraine. We have to have peace,” she said.

“I will be happy to work with all of my colleagues…but I will not fund those things,” the Georgia Republican said. She then told the crowd that it was important to tell the Georgia audience first about her decisions “because I work for you.”

Ms Greene has repeatedly called for an impeachment inquiry into Mr Biden—and has even filed articles of impeachment against the president multiple times.

Colorado Rep Lauren Boebert also introduced articles of impeachment against the president earlier this year – a move that caused Ms Greene to say that Ms Boebert “copied” her.

The argument escalated, culminating in the Georgia representative calling Ms Boebert a “a little b****.” Ms Greene reportedly told the Colorado Republican, “You copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”