Despite being one of only 30 House Republicans to vote against legislation last year that promised to give aid to families who lost a loved one in the September 11 attacks, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert posted a 9/11 tribute on social media.

“In my heart, I carry the memories of those we lost, the heroes who emerged, and the strength of a nation. We will never forget,” Ms Boebert wrote on the 22nd anniversary of the tragic day.

Last year, however, she voted against the Fairness for 9/11 Families Act.

Some social media users responded to her post, calling out her hypocrisy and even calling her a “traitor.”

One user wrote, “You voted AGAINST the survivors.” Another remarked, “I carry the memory of you voting against the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund. I’m sorry but you did forget!” Yet another commented, “Your behavior suggests otherwise.”

The Independent has contacted Ms Boebert’s office for comment.

Ms Boebert wasn’t the only Republican who voted against the bill last year who is now just talking the talk.

Arizona Rep Andy Biggs posted, “Our nation’s first responders selflessly put themselves in harm’s way day in and day out. We are incredibly thankful for their sacrifices today and everyday, and especially on 9/11/01.”

In fact, only six of the 30 House Republicans who voted against the Fairness for 9/11 Families Act did not post in remembrance of 9/11 on Monday — and two of those don’t have X accounts.

Kentucky Rep James Comer reposted a tribute from the House Republicans account. The other 23 made their own tribute posts.

Aside from Reps Biggs and Boebert, here is a list of the other House Republicans who voted against giving aid to victims and their families, but posted in remembrance of 9/11: Texas Rep Jodey Arrington, North Carolina Rep Dan Bishop, Colorado Rep Ken Buck, Tennessee Rep Tim Burchett, Texas Rep Michael Cloud, Georgia Rep Andrew Clyde, Texas Rep Dan Crenshaw, Ohio Rep Warren Davidson, Tennessee Rep Mark Green, Wisconsin Rep Glenn Grothman, Maryland Rep Andy Harris, Tennessee Rep Diana Harshbarger, Missouri Rep Blaine Luetkemeyer, Kentucky Rep Thomas Massie, North Carolina Rep Greg Murphy, Texas Rep Troy Nehls, South Carolina Rep Ralph Norman, Tennessee Rep John Rose, Texas Rep Chip Roy, Ohio Rep Michael Turner, Florida Rep Daniel Webster.

Oregon Rep Kurt Schrader, the only Democrat to oppose the measure, did not post a 9/11 tribute on X.