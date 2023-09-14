Lauren Boebert allegedly called a pregnant woman a “sad and miserable person“ after she asked the GOP representative to stop vaping during a Denver Beetlejuice show.

The right-wing congresswoman and a companion were escorted out of a Colorado theatre’s performance of Beetlejuice on Sunday night for allegedly vaping, singing, taking pictures and “causing a disturbance,” reported The Denver Post.

The Republican lawmaker, who was not named in an incident report, was warned about her behaviour during an intermission after three complaints were made, before she was eventually asked to leave altogether.

An unidentified pregnant woman, who was allegedly sitting behind Ms Boebert during the performance, has since spoken out about the lawmaker’s “outrageous” behaviour.

The woman told The Denver Post that the Republican congresswoman took multiple long videos during the show, was kissing the man she was with and sang along loudly with her hands up in the air.

She also claimed that Ms Boebert was vaping during the show.

The woman said that when she asked the congresswoman to stop vaping inside the theatre, she simply replied ”no”.

The woman also accused Ms Boebert of calling her a “sad and miserable person” after she asked to move seats during the intermission.

“These people in front of us were outrageous. I’ve never seen anyone act like that before,” the woman said.

The Independent has reached out to Ms Boebert’s office regarding the pregnant woman’s claims.

FollowingThe Denver Post’s initial report, Ms Boebert’s campaign manager Drew Sexton confirmed the congresswoman and her compnaion were escorted out of the show but claimed that – while the congresswoman did use her phone to take pictures of the performance – she was not vaping throughout the show.

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of ‘Beetlejuice’,” he said in a statement.

He also noted that the newspaper’s own review of the show had described it as “zany,” “outrageous,” and a ‘lusty riot.”

He added that the politician urged people to see the show, which she lauded for a “fantastic cast, tremendous visuals and plenty of loud laughs”, but “with a gentle reminder to leave their phones outside of the venue”.

Lauren Boebert was removed from the Beetlejuice show, CCTV footgae shows (9News)

Lauren Boebert seen being escorted out of theatre (9News)

Security footage from the theatre shows Ms Boebert and her companion being escorted from their seats.

A separate camera then picks up the pair returning to the lobby. Ms Boebert flings her arm up in the air at one point before walking away.

The incident report, obtained by The Post, states that after their warning, officials received another complaint around five minutes into the second act.

“They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them,” an usher is quoted as saying in the report.

The report states that the two theatregoers were taken down to the vestibule, where they refused to leave, telling staff “stuff like ‘do you know who I am,’ ‘I am on the board’ (and) ‘I will be contacting the mayor.’ ”

Police arrived and stayed in the theatre until Ms Boebert and her companion left, according to the report.