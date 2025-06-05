New first buddy Laura Loomer comes out swinging over Elon-Trump war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Far-right activist Laura Loomer was quick with the jokes as President Donald Trump and his former adviser, tech billionaire Elon Musk, shared a nasty – and public – falling out.

Seemingly taking on Musk’s formerly self-appointed role of “First Buddy,” Loomer was quick to back Trump – but also poke fun at the two powerful men’s intense social media spat.

“BBB actually stands for Big beautiful breakup,” Loomer joked Thursday on X.

Musk, 53, and Trump, 78, got into a heated back-and-forth on their respective social media sites – X and Truth Social – after Musk publicly criticized the president’s tax bill, dubbed the “big beautiful bill,” just days after leaving his role leading DOGE.

Earlier Thursday, Trump said he was “very disappointed” by Musk’s comments on his spending bill, which is working its way through Congress.

open image in gallery Far-right activist Laura Loomer was quick to back President Donald Trump, and make jokes about his falling out with his former “First Buddy” Elon Musk. ( AP )

After Trump spoke out in the Oval Office, Musk took to X to say his former buddy would have lost the most recent presidential election without him.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk wrote.

“Such ingratitude,” he added in a follow-up post.

Sharing a screenshot of Musk’s retort, Loomer noted, “It’s heating up.”

“Will be interesting to see what Republican lawmakers do now. I know law makers who are asking if they should side with President Trump or Elon,” Loomer wrote.

She continued: “I’ve been on the hill all day and it’s all anyone is talking about. The most powerful man in the world vs the richest man in the world.”

Musk replied to Loomer: “Oh and some food for thought as they ponder this question: Trump has 3.5 years left as President, but I will be around for 40+ years…”

As the spat unfolded, the president claimed Musk had gone “CRAZY” and threatened to terminate his multi-billion-dollar government contracts.”

open image in gallery Musk and Trump’s falling out stemmed from the tech billionaire’s criticism of Trump’s tax bill. ( AP )

“Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!“ Trump wrote online.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

Musk eventually went on to claim that Trump was “in the Epstein files.”

“That is the real reason they have not been made public,” Musk wrote, seemingly done with the dispute. He then signed off: “Have a good day, DJT!”

Ten minutes later, Musk added: “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

Following Musk’s bombardment of messages on X, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago.”

He continued: “This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that. I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The very public spat began earlier this week, when, just days after leaving his role as Special Advisor to the Trump administration, as a figurehead of the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk lashed out at Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” calling it an “pork-filled” and an “abomination.” Trump had previously taken the high road on the issue.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore, this massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong,” he wrote on X.

The comments reportedly caught White House advisors “off guard” and left the president "confused.”

Later, after a bombardment of X posts from Musk — including a late Wednesday series of postings where he urged his 220 million followers to “Kill the Bill” by badgering their senators over it, the tweets use imagery from Quentin Tarrantino’s bloody assassin thriller Kill Bill — Trump responded again.

“I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Before the fight took to the Internet, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Musk’s opinion didn’t sway Trump.