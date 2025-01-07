Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trump ally Laura Loomer suggested Meta should put her on its advisory board hours after the social media giant’s CEO announced it was scrapping fact-checkers.

Meta plans to ditch its fact-checkers and start using Community Notes, similar to X’s system, Mark Zuckerberg announced in a video Tuesday morning, citing the recent election, “politically biased” fact-checkers,” and “too much censorship” on social platforms.

Hours later, Loomer, a notorious far-right conspiracy theorist and vocal supporter of Trump, said she wants to be added to the tech company’s advisory board.

“If Meta @Meta is serious about ending censorship and restoring good faith with MAGA, then they should put me on their advisory board,” she wrote in a post on X.

open image in gallery Far-right activist Laura Loomer listens as Donald Trump speaks during a Get Out The Vote rally ( Getty Images )

She argued she was the perfect person for the job, given her turbulent history with social media platforms.

“Think about it. Facebook permanently banned me in 2019, then they permanently banned me on Instagram, then they created a new policy to keep my campaign off of Facebook, they banned all of my campaign ads and they banned keyword searches of my name,” Loomer continued. She mentioned how Meta put her on its “dangerous individuals list.”

Loomer even sued Meta, then Facebook, in 2019 for defamation after she was put on the “dangerous individuals list.” The case was ultimately dismissed.

“Aside from President Trump and @RealAlexJones, I have probably been the most Targeted conservative voice by Meta,” she continued.

Last month, Loomer engaged in what she described as a “civil war” with Elon Musk and others in the MAGA world over H-1B visas. She accused Musk of “silencing” her and removing her blue check mark on X “because I dared to question his support for H1B visas.”

Loomer, a failed Florida congressional candidate, has described Islam as “a cancer on humanity” and called the 9/11 terrorist attacks “an inside job” — a phrase she has also used to describe the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt against Trump, as well as the Capitol riot.

open image in gallery Mark Zuckerberg announces Meta will be ditching ‘politically biased’ fact-checkers, citing a ‘cultural tipping point' ( Meta )

“If Meta is serious about changing, they should prove it by calling me and restoring my accounts and they should make me a member of their advisory board,” Loomer added.

In Zuckerberg’s announcement, he said the changes are partly inspired by a changing cultural climate, referring to Donald Trump’s election win.

“The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point toward once again prioritizing speech. So we’re gonna get back to our roots, and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies, and restoring freedom of expression on our platforms,” he said.

Loomer’s request comes one day after Meta announced that it added three new members to its advisory board: UFC President and CEO Dana White, John Elkann and technology investor Charlie Songhurst.