MAGA firebrand Laura Loomer breaks with Trump in rare public spat over 600k China student visas: ‘Do the math’

Laura Loomer has hit out at President Donald Trump over his pledge to allow 600,000 Chinese students into the U.S. — and claimed that the move undermines his anti-immigration agenda.

In a rare break with Trump, the right-wing commentator criticized the president publicly after he touted the “very important relationship” with Beijing as the administration continues to negotiate a trade agreement.

“We're going to allow their students to come in. It's very important, 600,000 students. It's very important. But we're going to get along with China,” Trump said in a shift in tone Monday in the Oval Office.

In response, Loomer claimed without evidence that the 600,000 students were “Chinese spies.”

“If we are only mass deporting 1,000 illegals each day but allowing 600,000 Chinese spies to come to our country, how can we call them mass deportations?” Loomer said in a post on X Monday. “Do the math.”

“We will never get rid of the millions who came in under Biden. It’s basic math,” she added.

Loomer, who has had Trump’s ear in recent months, then appealed directly to White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

“Paging @StephenM. Nobody, I repeat nobody, wants 600,000 more Chinese “students” aka Communist spies in the United States,” Loomer said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowed in May to “aggressively revoke” Chinese student visas, targeting students with “connections to the Chinese Communist Party” and those who are “studying in critical fields.”

Trump appears to have shifted away from the aggressive stance since then as the two countries attempt to hash out a trade deal.

Loomer’s rage over the issue was echoed by other key MAGA figures, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Why are we allowing 600,000 students from China to replace our American student’s opportunities?” Greene posted on X Monday evening. “We should never allow that.”

The president recently spoke of his fondness for Loomer, whose influence over him appears to have grown considerably since he entered office, and she has been dubbed “Trump’s Rasputin.”

open image in gallery ‘We're going to allow their students to come in. It's very important, 600,000 students. It's very important. But we're going to get along with China,’ Trump said in a shift in tone Monday in the Oval Office. ( AP )

“I think she's a patriot, and she gets excited because of the fact that she's a patriot,” Trump said earlier this month. “And she doesn't like things going on that she thinks are bad for the country. I like her.”

Loomer, who has courted controversy making statements in support of white nationalism, using anti-Islam rhetoric and spreading conspiracy theories, has been getting senior Trump administration officials fired by digging up old social media posts, going through their employment records, and looking at their past political donations.

“One of my friends said it made me sound like Trump’s Rasputin,” she told The Telegraph, referencing the adviser who heavily influenced the tsar during the final years of the Russian Empire.

In April, several members of the National Security Council were fired after Loomer met with Trump. She later confirmed the meeting on social media.

“There are still people in and around the West Wing who are LEAKING to the hostile, left-wing media about President Trump’s *confidential* and *private* meetings in the Oval Office,” she posted.

“It was an honor to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings,” she added.

Last month, the general counsel of the National Security Agency, April Falcon Doss, was fired just a day after Loomer met the president in the Oval Office.

She also attacked the top vaccine regulator, Vinay Prasad, as a “progressive leftist saboteur undermining President Trump’s Food and Drug Administration.” Prasad later left his position.