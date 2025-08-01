Trump pal Laura Loomer says she’s running a tipline to purge the ‘disloyal’ from federal government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Laura Loomer is rolling in the deep state these days.

While the MAGA provocateur has no official position in Donald Trump’s administration, Loomer has played a fairly outsize role in the abrupt firings of more than a dozen top officials across the federal government. And she says she’s gearing up for more.

The self-described strategist and journalist — who first rose to attention during Trump’s first term by staging viral stunts in which she filmed herself screaming at prominent Democrats and posting the videos to social media — told Politico on Friday that she expects to be involved in “hundreds” more firings of administration appointees and career government workers.

Loomer said she’s enthusiastically acting as a sounding board for political appointees within the Trump administration who are eager to snitch on one another for perceived disloyalty to the president using her “tipline.”

“I’m happy to take people’s tips about disloyal appointees, disloyal staffers and Biden holdovers,” Loomer said. “And I guess you could say that my tipline has come to serve as a form of therapy for Trump administration officials who want to expose their colleagues who should not be in the positions that they’re in.”

Laura Loomer, shown disembarking from Donald Trump’s jet during the 2024 election, has played a key role in the firings of dozens of administration officials ( AP )

The former Florida congressional candidate has long been a favorite of Trump, who repeatedly brought her on his private plane during last year’s presidential election.

He — or someone in the administration, though Loomer will not say who — has granted her multiple appointment passes to visit the West Wing and meet with administration officials.

One infamous trip to the Oval Office early on in Trump’s term ended with the ouster of multiple National Security Council officials after Loomer presented Trump with what she called “vetting materials” on appointees brought in by his then-National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz.

Loomer frequently posts to social media the results of what she calls “vetting,” which often includes digging through her targets’ family connections for anything that she can use to indicate disloyalty or other suspect qualities.

In the case of other targets, such as one of Waltz’s then-deputies, Harvard-educated lawyer and North Korea expert Alex Wong, their race or ethnicity is enough to trigger Loomer into action.

In April, she began posting incessantly about Wong to highlight his Chinese heritage (his parents are immigrants from Hong Kong) and that of his wife, who is also of Chinese descent. Loomer also attacked Wong’s wife for having worked as a federal prosecutor in Washington during the Biden administration even though his wife is a nonpartisan civil servant.

Wong was fired the next month.

Loomer has also targeted top defense and intelligence officials on similarly spurious grounds. In May, she posted a series of attacks on Dr. Terry Adirim, then director of the CIA’s Center for Global Health, highlighting the physician’s role in Biden administration vaccine policy. Adirim was fired shortly thereafter.

And just this week, the administration sacked National Security Agency General Counsel April Doss, a career government lawyer, after Loomer posted to X about her.

For her part, Loomer described the Trump administration as being in the midst of a “vetting crisis” and said she’s in frequent contact with top-level officials who use her as a sounding board.

“I have people in the West Wing ... I have people in pretty much every single agency within the federal government like me, every main agency coming to me with concerns,” she said.