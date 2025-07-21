Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The seamlessness with which far-right activist Laura Loomer fits in with President Donald Trump’s inner circle has made her an easy ally to keep around, a former Trump biographer says.

Loomer, 32, has created controversy with her Islamophobic claims but her abiding devotion to the president has led to her having an apparent sway in the firing of some senior officials.

It’s been widely reported that many of Trump’s closest officials are not fans of Loomer, who they see as unpredictable, and aides have attempted to keep Loomer at arms-length from the president.

But Michael Wolff, the author of four books about Trump’s presidency, says Loomer has the “trifecta” of what the president wants in an ally.

“She’s, what, 30 years old? She looks the part. She’s on television often for Donald Trump,” Wolff said on the Daily Beast Podcast this week. “That’s the trifecta. I mean, what’s not to like from Donald Trump’s point of view?”

Laura Loomer embodies the ideal loyalist to President Donald Trump, his biographer says ( AP )

Loomer, who has the polished, conservative look of other women in Trump’s orbit, has shown an unwavering devotion to the president despite having no official role in the administration.

That combination serves as a “comfort blanket system” for Trump, Wolff said.

“He sees that she’s very television,” he continued. “I think she just comes in and she just amuses him.”

Loomer appears to be aware of that, too.

Speaking to the New York Times earlier this month, Loomer asserted that she maintains a slim figure and always looks her best for the president. That includes purchasing a new outfit anytime she’s meeting him.

That means she fits right in with the crowd of women that Trump likes to surround himself with, conventionally attractive young women, while also going to bat for him any chance she gets.

She’s a fierce defender of Trump, using her X platform to call out any person in the administration she believes is not completely loyal to the president. Last week, she went as far as to blame Attorney General Pam Bondi for the Epstein Files debacle and called for Trump to fire her.

Her influence with the president has even led to some changes in staffing. In April, Loomer reportedly gave Trump a list of disloyal National Security Council staffers who were subsequently fired.

In May, she appeared to take some credit for pushing Trump to axe former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz after the Signal chat blunder.

In July, Loomer also took credit for the firing of former Justice Department prosecutor Maurene Comey.