Laura Loomer sets her sights on her next target to get the boot from the Trump administration

After playing an outsized role in pushing out roughly a dozen Trump administration officials for supposedly showing insufficient allegiance to the president, far-right extremist and self-appointed MAGA “loyalty” enforcer Laura Loomer is now setting her sights on a new target.

In an interview with Politico Playbook this week, Loomer said she is taking aim at Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his senior counselor Stefanie Spear over concerns that Kennedy is eyeing a 2028 presidential run.

Loomer, who says she is running a tipline to purge “disloyal” members from the administration, told Politico that while she is realistic about the unlikeliness of her running Kennedy out of Washington, she does feel she can knock out some of his deputies – with Spear being front and center on her list.

“I’m not naive enough to think that the president is going to get rid of RFK, but I will say that … there are concerns about some of the staffing decisions over at HHS,” Loomer said.

Spear, who served as the principal communications adviser on Kennedy’s long-shot 2024 presidential campaign, is now one of his closest aides at HHS and apparently tightly controls access to the secretary.

According to Politico, even before Loomer began targeting her, Spear had begun to run members of the Trump administration the wrong way and had “been a thorn in their side for months,” with many expressing concern about her influence on Kennedy. However, for Loomer, the main issue is that Spear is apparently steering the 71-year-old MAHA leader towards another presidential run.

“I think that there’s a clear intention by Stefanie Spear to utilize her position to try to lay the groundwork for a 2028 RFK presidential run,” Loomer claimed, adding that she knew this through “sources in HHS.”

While Spear did not respond to Politico’s story, a senior HHS leader did not deny that Kennedy is indeed weighing a presidential bid. A Trump administration official also said they “would not be surprised if [Kennedy is] thinking about” running again, even though they “don’t think anyone thinks it’s a real threat.”

With the 79-year-old president constitutionally ineligible to run in 2028, though he has repeatedly quipped about campaigning for a third term, Trump has suggested that Vice President JD Vance will be the MAGA movement’s heir apparent – though he has yet to officially crown Vance as his successor.

In response to Loomer’s campaign against Spear and Kennedy, HHS acting chief of staff Matt Buckham said Kennedy and his staff “are laser-focused on delivering President Trump’s promise to Make America Healthy Again” while ignoring “Beltway gossip” and political speculation.

“Secretary Kennedy and the entire HHS team are doing a terrific job as they deliver on President Trump’s mandate to Make America Healthy Again,” a White House official told Politico. “Scores of prominent restaurant chains and food brands dropping artificial ingredients from our food supply and historic reforms at the FDA to fast track lifesaving drugs and treatments prove that the entire HHS team is delivering for the American people.”

Spear helped kickstart speculation about a Kennedy 2028 run last month when she joined an organizing call for MAHA supporters and influencers that Kennedy’s super PAC co-hosted, Axios reported.

Meanwhile, Kennedy has long been in Loomer’s crosshairs. Despite his vaccine skepticism and embrace of conspiracy theories, which generally align with Loomer’s worldview, she has labeled Kennedy a “Marxist” and “very problematic person.” Also, after Loomer successfully launched a campaign to oust FDA vaccine chief Vinay Prasad for being a “progressive leftist saboteur” last month, the agency brought him back two weeks later as its top vaccine regulator.

Besides taking issue with Spear supposedly prepping a Kennedy presidential run, Loomer is also lobbing allegations of disloyalty at the HHS aide.

“There’s been some things that have happened,” Loomer cryptically said. “There’s been several things that have happened at HHS that are contradictory to the initial promises made.”

Outside of her role as “Trump’s Rasputin,” which has prompted the president’s inner circle to grow tired of her influence, the “proud Islamophobe” has also been busy with her defamation lawsuit against HBO late-night host Bill Maher for joking that she “might be” sleeping with Trump.

In an off-the-rails deposition with HBO lawyer Katherine Bolger late last month, Loomer not only claimed that she lost out on a White House job because of Maher’s quip but also repeatedly tried to avoid admitting that she made her own wild accusations about prominent figures.

At one point, after Loomer refused to explain what she meant when she tweeted an especially gross allegation about Kamala Harris, Bolger apparently had enough. “God, you’re a coward,” the attorney said. “You’re a coward, you won’t even admit to what you did.”