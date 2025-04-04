Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Far-right activist Laura Loomer has moved in and out of President Donald Trump’s inner circle, and her latest apparent move shows that she appears to have his ear again.

Loomer recently met with Trump shortly before a series of top security officials were fired.

The National Security Agency’s director and several National Security Council staff members were dismissed Thursday, while the NSA deputy was reassigned to another role. The firings came the day after the fervent Trump supporter reportedly urged the president to dismiss them over what she said was “disloyalty.”

Vice President J.D. Vance, chief of staff Susie Wiles, national security adviser Mike Waltz and Sergio Gor, director of the Presidential Personnel Office, were also at the Oval Office meeting, where Loomer presented “research findings,” according to reports.

Here is a look at Loomer and her controversial past as she returns to have influence with Trump:

Donald Trump and Laura Loomer pose at LIV golf event in August 2023. Here is a look at the woman who keeps moving in and out of the president’s inner circle ( Laura Loomer / X )

Who is Laura Loomer?

Laura Loomer, 31, is a right-wing activist, known for her controversial social media presence. Born in Arizona in 1993, she has a podcast called “Loomer Unleashed” on Rumble, a platform known for streaming far-right figures.

Loomer has also been involved in politics as a fierce advocate of Trump. She ran for Congress twice in 2020 and 2022 in South Florida and lost both races..

Recently she criticized Trump’s advisors and allies in what she said was a White House “vetting crisis” allowing his team to subvert his agenda.

Why did she meet Trump?

Loomer is thought to have the President’s ear, even though Trump’s campaign and administration previously sidelined her.

She says she was invited to Mar-a-Lago after challenging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was due to oppose Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

Last year she went with Trump as he marked the anniversary of 9/11 and was spotted exiting a plane around the same time Trump landed in Philadelphia to debate former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Loomer claims to have been invited to the event as a guest, but never officially joined the campaign.

However, those appearances caused concerns for some given Loomer’s controversial statements. After she was spotted with the former president, Semafor reported that Trump’s campaign was concerned about the far-right provocateur “exacerbating Trump’s weaknesses,” according to a source close to the campaign.

Trump even comment on social media distancing himself from Loomer

“Laura Loomer doesn't work for the Campaign. She's a private citizen and longtime supporter. I disagree with the statements she made but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me, even to the point of doing anything to stop their Political Opponent, ME! I am now in California, which Democrats like Comrade Kamala Harris and Governor Gavin Newscum have completely DESTROYED. I will turn it all around and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! -DJT.”

What controversies surround her?

Loomer has been criticized for her history of anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant posts and supporting 9/11 conspiracy theories.

Notably, she shared a video on X saying “9/11 was an Inside Job!” She has also describing Islam as a “cancer” and she has used the hashtag “#proudislamophobe.”

The self-styled investigative journalist worked with Project Veritas and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones's Infowars.

In last year’s presidential campaign, she said that if Trump lost to Harris, the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president, then “the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center.”

In December she publicly feuded with Elon Musk over the use of skilled migration visas, saying they go against the “America First” agenda.

She has been banned or suspended from multiple online platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter over hateful comments to minority communities.