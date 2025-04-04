Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has fired the director of the U.S. National Security Agency, Washington Post as reported - the latest in a series of dismissals at the agency following the president’s meeting with far-right activist Laura Loomer.

Gen. Timothy Haugh, who also heads the US Cyber Command, was dismissed with NSA deputy directory Wendy Noble on Thursday.

Following the news, Loomer posted on X: “NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired.”

Democrats voiced alarm over the firing of the cyber professional with more than 30 years of military service. Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia said: “At a time when the United States is facing unprecedented cyberthreats... how does firing him make Americans any safer?”

The Pentagon and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It comes after at least five National Security Council staff members were sacked on Thursday, after Loomer, a Trump supporter, advocated their dismissal during a meeting on Wednesday with the president.

Loomer told The Washington Post that she asked Trump to fire Haugh because he was "handpicked" by Gen. Mark A. Milley - chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2023 when Haugh was nominated.

Gen. Milley had his security detail and clearance was revoked in January following accusations of disloyalty to Trump.

Renée Burton, a cybersecurity expert with two decades’ experience at the NSA, said Gen Haugh’s dismissal was “alarming.”

open image in gallery Laura Loomer met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

“NSA mission is vast and extremely complicated,” Burton told CNN.

“General Haugh and Ms. Noble have built the expertise and credibility it takes to oversee such a vital part of our national security. Replacing them will not be easy and the disruption will expose the country to new risk.”

Cyber Command deputy Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman will act as NSA director, one official said. NSA executive director Sheila Thomas will ace as deputy, two officials said.

The NSA is one of the United States' premier intelligence agencies and uses top-tier, specialized technology and systems to collect and analyze intelligence. U.S. Cyber Command carries out both offensive and defensive operations and monitors the networks of the Department of Defense.