Even Laura Loomer is warning Republicans that the party has a ‘Nazi problem’

Even Laura Loomer — the far-right activist who has touted 9/11 conspiracy theories — is warning Republicans that their party has a “Nazi problem.”

The internet personality-slash-Trump ally cited several recent incidents revealing GOP podcasters, members of Trump’s administration, and young party leaders engulfed in scandals tied to anti-Jewish rhetoric. She predicted a blue wave in the midterms if Republicans don’t quickly address the issue.

“I’m going to say it. The GOP has a Nazi problem. And the more we pretend like we don’t, the worse it’s going to get,” she wrote in a social media post Monday. “We do. Don’t tell me we don’t.”

In a follow-up post, Loomer pointed to numerous examples, including “top podcasters” who have made offensive comments about Jews and inflammatory TikTok trends featuring “Gen Z glorifying Hitler and doing Seig Hiels.”

Leaked text messages from a Telegram chat of Young Republican leaders recently exposed messages praising Adolf Hitler and suggesting that their political rivals should be sent to the gas chambers.

Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer tells GOP that the party has a 'Nazi problem' and predicts Republicans will lose in the midterms unless they address it

She specifically alluded to remarks made by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at Charlie Kirk’s memorial, in which he likened Turning Point USA co-founder’s assassination to the death of Jesus Christ, which rabbis have denounced as antisemitic.

Last month, Carlson also came under fire for his decision to host antisemitic white supremacist activist Nick Fuentes on his show. Fuentes dined with Trump and rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West, in 2022.

President Donald Trump this week defended Carlson’s decision, saying the right-wing host had "said good things about me over the years" and suggested that “people have to decide” if it was appropriate for him to give Fuentes a platform.

"You can't tell him who to interview,” Trump said. "If he wants to interview Nick Fuentes, I don't know much about him, but if he wants to do it, get the word out... people have to decide."

The Carlson-Fuentes scandal even reached the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation after its president refused to distance himself from the former Fox News host. His refusal sparked an “open rebellion” from within the think tank, as several members of its antisemitism task force have resigned.

White supremacist Nick Fuentes appeared on Tucker Carlson's podcast last month — a move that Donald Trump defended this week

Separately, this week, Paul Ingrassia, an attorney who reportedly admitted to having a “Nazi streak,” took a new job in the Trump administration as the deputy general counsel at the General Services Administration, Politico reported.

The latest string of incidents have been part of a larger rift in MAGA world, where divisions were already raw as several prominent GOP lawmakers pushed for the release of the Epstein files. Trump opposed the release of the files up until this week, when the president made a stunning reversal and urged Congress to make them public.

Loomer predicted that Republicans will lose the upcoming elections as a result: “Until the GOP addresses their Nazi problem, we will not win in 2026 or 2028,” she wrote in another post.

“This is hard for people to hear, but I am speaking the truth. There are Nihilistic Nazis larping as MAGA for the sake of undermining and destroying MAGA to hand the Left election victories.”