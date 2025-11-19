Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan mocked President Donald Trump over his handling of the Epstein files — and admitted he considered purchasing the deceased sex offender’s private island in the Caribbean.

During an interview with comedian Brian Simpson released on Wednesday, Rogan took aim at Trump’s dramatic change in tune regarding Epstein, who is once again in the national spotlight.

“I heard there’s no files. I heard it’s a hoax,” the Texas-based podcast host said. “And then all of a sudden he’s going to release the files. I thought there was no files. He wants an investigation now! Like, what is going on?”

Podcaster Joe Rogan mocked Trump over his handling of the Epstein files in a recent interview. ( JRE )

The Republican president has repeatedly described the controversy surrounding Epstein as a “hoax” perpetuated by Democrats. And, he previously attempted to persuade GOP lawmakers from voting for a bill mandating the Department of Justice to release its files on Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

But, over the weekend, he appeared to reverse course. In a Sunday post on Truth Social, the president wrote, “House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide.”

On Tuesday, the House voted nearly unanimously to compel the Justice Department to make public its files on Epstein. On Wednesday, the Senate passed the bill, which will now head to Trump. He previously said he would sign it.

“We looked at that island,” Rogan added, referring to Little Saint James, a small private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands previously owned by Epstein.

“We were trying to buy it,” he said. “We were actually — I shouldn’t say we were trying to buy it, we were thinking about it very briefly,” he said. “But it was too expensive. It was like 55 [million].”