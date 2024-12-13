Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Days after suggesting that First Lady Jill Biden engaged in “heavy-duty petting” with Donald Trump because of her “fondness for power,” Larry Kudlow broke out his rendition of what’s become known as the “Trump dance” during a live Fox News segment.

The Fox Business host, who previously served as Trump’s chief economic adviser, busted a move while gushing over the president-elect’s policy proposals and his selection of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a government efficiency commission, colloquially calling them the “DOGE brothers.”

Sitting down with Fox News anchor Sandra Smith on Friday afternoon, Kudlow claimed that the economy has been “rejuvenated” and “people feel liberated” after the election because Trump has promised to cut regulations.

“The DOGE brothers, Elon and Vivek, are going to go after the regulatory state,” he declared. “Trump will cut taxes – he will extend the tax cuts and put some new ones up. People can’t wait for that. The stock market is soaring.”

Larry Kudlow impersonates Donald Trump and copies his infamous dance moves during a Fox News segment. ( Fox News )

Continuing to praise the “DOGE brothers” for being “on the right track” when it comes to slashing federal spending, Kudlow called them “great” before joking that “they don’t dance as well as The Blues Brothers.”

After applauding Trump’s recent promise to expedite and waive environmental regulations for investors who spend at least a billion dollars, Kudlow said the “enviros and the lefties will sue him, and it won’t matter” because the lawsuits will be tied up in the courts for years.

“He’s a can-do guy, and don’t forget among his many skills, he was a successful businessman,” Kudlow exclaimed.

Smith and Kudlow bantered some more about the “optimism” among business leaders about Trump’s return to office. Kudlow insisted that “the DOGE brothers are going to deliver,” sparking Smith to laugh and the former Trump adviser to start gyrating in his chair.

“Are you doing the Trump dance, Larry?! Oh, wow, look at you go!” Smith exclaimed, referencing the president-elect’s trademarked bop that he made famous on the campaign trail, typically to The Village People’s “YMCA.”

“I save my best stuff for you,” the 77-year-old business host responded.

The dance, which the New York Times described as an “ungainly series of hip-swivels and fist-pumps, not unlike the movements of an automaton gaining sentience,” has taken the sports world by storm since Trump’s electoral victory last month.