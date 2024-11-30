Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

“First Buddy” Elon Musk joined Donald Trump and his family at Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving – with footage showing a seemingly “embarrassed” Barron looking on while the two men danced to YMCA.

The president-elect was surrounded by friends, family and the now ever-present tech billionaire at his Palm Beach, Florida, resort on Thursday evening.

Video reshared by Musk online shows Trump sitting between his 18-year-old son and Musk, with his wife Melania next to Barron, in the ballroom.

In the video, Trump’s campaign anthem is heard blaring in the background, prompting an in-the-seat jig from both Musk and Trump.

The incoming head of the Department of Government Efficiency is seen gently nodding his head while Trump belts out “bam, bam, bam” and smacks the table in tandem.

open image in gallery Trump taps Musk on the shoulder as YMCA plays at his Thanksgiving party at Mar-a-Lago ( ALX/X )

After spotting Musk’s more measured moves, the president-elect gave him a few taps on the shoulder prompting the Tesla boss to thrust his arms into the air.

Barron appears to look on awkwardly as his dad turns to him and laughs.

Social media users were quick to comment that Barron looked “uncomfortable” and “embarrassed” during the encounter.

open image in gallery Musk responds by thrusting his arms in the air leaving Trump grinning ( ALX/X )

“Wow. Elon Musk couldn’t get a single family member to spend Thanksgiving with him other than his mom who relies in him,” one X user wrote. “And Trump paid his 3rd wife to join. Even Barron looks embarrassed for them. What LOSERS.”

Another person posted on X: “Barron looks uncomfortable. The body language of everyone at that table is weird.”

“Barron’s like ‘Okay have we had enough of this song yet father,” a third person chimed in.

open image in gallery Barron Trump appears to flash an awkward smile as his father and Elon Musk dance to the Village People hit ( ALX/X )

“Elon’s been adopted by the Trump family,” added another.

Trump’s daughter Tiffany, son Eric, daughter-in-law Lara and Musk’s mother Maye also joined the Trumps for Thanksgiving.

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone – who recently called Trump “the second Founding Father” and likened him to George Washington – was also seen at the holiday party, speaking to Trump and Musk.

Musk has become a fixture at Mar-a-Lago in the weeks since the election, with even the president-elect joking that he “can’t get him out” of his Florida home. The tech billionaire has joined Trump on phone calls to foreign leaders, while the president-elect accompanied Musk to his SpaceX Starship rocket launch in Texas.