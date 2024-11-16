‘He’s like the sleeper’: Lara Trump details Barron’s influence over his father

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lara Trump has shared details of how Barron influenced his father – and said the teenager should be given “serious credit” for his role in getting Donald Trump reelected.

Trump’s daughter-in-law, who is married to Eric, gushed about 18-year-old Barron on Patrick Bet-David’s podcast, explaining that the NYU student stayed in the shadows when it came to the 2024 presidential campaign.

“Barron Trump is so cool. He’s like the sleeper a little bit. He’s kind of stayed out of the spotlight, probably intentionally,” she said.

“He is going to do really incredible things. There have been many times I’ve been traveling over the course of the campaign with my father-in-law in the car. Barron will call and say, ‘Dad, I have an idea of how you can get more votes,’ and it’ll be, you know, ‘you need to go to this baseball stadium’ or whatever.

“He’s always throwing ideas out there. We have to give Barron some serious credit.”

Barron is said to have had the final say on which podcasts the Republican appeared on during his campaign.

open image in gallery Barron Trump pictured with his parents Melania and Donald Trump during an election night party ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

During the campaign Trump, 78, courted young male voters by engaging with YouTubers and “bro” podcasters, many of whom were young, wildly popular with Gen-Z and sympathetic toward his MAGA movement.

Trump sat down with podcasters like The Nelk Boys and Theo Von. He also went on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, gifting him a t-shirt featuring his Fulton County, Georgia mugshot.

Barron and his friend Bo Loudon were reportedly responsible for getting Trump to sit down with Kick influencer Adin Ross in August and towards the end of the campaign, he appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, where he reached an audience of nearly 40 million.

Last month Jason Miller, senior adviser to Trump during the campaign, told Politico’s Playbook Deep Dive podcast that Barron’s recommendations have been “absolutely ratings gold.”

open image in gallery Lara Trump said Barron deserved “serious credit” for his inputs during the campaign. ( REUTERS )

“Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do,” Miller said. “I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet. He’s done a great job.”

Lara Trump, meanwhile, is in the running to replace Senator Marco Rubio, who has been tapped as the president-elect’s nominee for Secretary of State.

Conservative legislators and media figures have been openly advocating for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to appoint her.

On Wednesday, she told Fox News she “would love to serve the people of Florida” if asked.