Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, says the president has a speech pre-written and ready to address the discovery of aliens.

Lara, 43, made the shocking claim in an episode of the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast, published Wednesday, after she was asked about former President Barack Obama's apparent confirmation that aliens are real during an interview last weekend.

“I believe I’ve heard on your podcast that you’ve discussed with the president these UFOs. Do you think that he’s about to make an announcement about UFOs, because President Obama was just on a podcast talking about how he believes in UFOs and hinting that he saw something when he was president?” host Miranda Devine asked.

“What’s kind of funny is we’ve kind of asked my father-in-law about this cause we’re like, ‘Well, what do you know?...”Lara began.

However, the president reportedly “played a little coy” when she and her husband, his son, Eric Trump, inquired about the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump said that he has a speech ready to inform Americans about the potential existence of alien life ( Pod Force One )

“Eric and I were like, ‘Oh my gosh, he won’t even fully tell us, maybe there’s more to it,’” she said.

“I have just heard kind of around that he’s actually said, my father-in-law has actually said it, that there is some speech that he has, that I guess at the right time...I don’t know what the right time is...that he is going to break out and talk about, and it has to do with maybe some sort of extraterrestrial life, so to speak,” Lara added.

Her comments come as Obama made a stunning admission over the weekend during an appearance on the No Lie With Brian Tyler Cohen podcast.

When asked about extraterrestrials, Obama replied, “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in — what is it? There’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States.”

The Internet went wild over his admission that aliens are real, prompting the former commander-in-chief to take to Instagram to clarify his stance.

“I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify,” the former president wrote. “Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there.

open image in gallery Obama confidently said that aliens are real during an appearance on a podcast this past weekend ( Getty Images )

“But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us.”

Doubling down on his claim, he added, “Really!”

Its long been speculated by many that aliens and UFOs are hidden at the mysterious Area 51 base in southern Nevada — and a documentary directed suggested last year that Trump may soon confirm the existence of other life forms.

In The Age of Disclosure, director Dan Farah suggests that a massive government cover-up operation has concealed the existence of non-human intelligence, but that the cover-up will soon be exposed.

“I think it's only a matter of time before the release of this film is followed by a sitting president stepping to the podium and telling the world, ‘We're not alone in the universe,’” Farah told Entertainment Weekly in late November.

“It's the most significant moment a leader could possibly have.”

Despite Farah’s claims, Trump has not yet shared a definitive answer about the existence of aliens since returning to office.