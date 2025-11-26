Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Chilean national pleaded guilty to stealing a cash-filled Gucci purse belonging to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem while she dined in Washington, D.C. He now faces deportation.

Mario Bustamante Leiva, 50, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of first-degree theft and wire fraud after prosecutors accused him of perpetrating a string of thefts across the nation’s capital, according to The Washington Post.

“This individual is a career criminal who has been in our country illegally for years,” Noem previously told the outlet. “Unfortunately, so many families in this country have been made victims by crime, and that’s why President Trump is working every single day to make America safe and get these criminal aliens off of our streets.”

Leiva was arrested on April 26 after he allegedly snatched three purses — and made purchases using credit cards carried inside — over an eight day period.

open image in gallery A Chilean national who stole the Homeland Security secretary’s cash-filled purse could face deportation, officials said. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

open image in gallery The purse contained Noem's driver’s license, keys, passport and $3,000 in cash. ( Department of Justice )

The first victim was dining at a Nando’s restaurant near the National Portrait Gallery on April 12 when her purse was stolen from the back of her chair. Five days later, a second woman had her purse taken while eating dinner at a Westin Hotel nearby.

Noem was the third victim. On April 20, she was eating at the Capital Burger on 7th Street when she noticed her purse — which had been placed at her feet — had vanished, according to the DOJ’s indictment.

The former South Dakota governor alerted her Secret Service detail and provided a list of the items in her luxury bag, which included several credit cards and her U.S. Government Personal Identification Verification card.

Other items in the bag were Noem’s keys, passport, checks and $3,000 in cash (DHS previously said the secretary had taken out a sizable sum of cash because her family was visiting for Easter).

Secret Service later obtained CCTV footage purportedly showing Leiva — wearing a blue cap and white mask — carrying Noem’s purse. It was also determined that he took a bus to an Italian restaurant and used Noem’s American Express cards to purchase $205.87 worth of food and drinks, prosecutors said.

open image in gallery Leiva allegedly used Noem’s American Express cards to purchase $205.87 worth of food and drinks. ( Department of Justice )

open image in gallery Leiva pictured at the Silver Spring metro station on April 21, 2025. ( Department of Justice )

The purse-snatching spree adds to Leiva’s long rap sheet, accumulated across three continents. He received a three-year prison sentence in Chile for robbery in 1995. And in 2013, he received a 13-week sentence for theft in the U.K., according to the Post.

Leiva will now face deportation proceedings, according to the outlet.

“We’re glad to see justice was served and this criminal illegal alien will no longer be free on America’s streets to victimize more Americans,” DHS Assistant Secretary for Public AffairsTricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

A spokesperson for DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.