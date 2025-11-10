8 passengers taken to hospital after people mover hits dock at Dulles Airport

At least eight passengers have been taken to the hospital after a people mover vehicle hit a building dock at Dulles International Airport.
At around 4:30 p.m. local time, the vehicle taking travelers from an arriving flight to an airport gate crashed into the dock at an angle, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said, per local outlet WJLA.
The eight people who were hospitalized had non-life-threatening injuries, airport officials said.
Airport operations are normal, WJLA reported, citing a Dulles spokesperson.
Dulles International Airport serves the Washington, D.C., area.
This is a developing story...
