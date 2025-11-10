Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
8 passengers taken to hospital after people mover hits dock at Dulles Airport

The eight people who were hospitalized had non-life-threatening injuries, airport officials said

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Monday 10 November 2025 18:45 EST
Comments
At least eight passengers have been taken to the hospital after a people mover vehicle hit a building dock at Dulles International Airport.

At around 4:30 p.m. local time, the vehicle taking travelers from an arriving flight to an airport gate crashed into the dock at an angle, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said, per local outlet WJLA.

The eight people who were hospitalized had non-life-threatening injuries, airport officials said.

Airport operations are normal, WJLA reported, citing a Dulles spokesperson.

At least eight passengers have been taken to the hospital after a people mover vehicle hit a building dock at Dulles International Airport (AFP via Getty Images)

Dulles International Airport serves the Washington, D.C., area.

This is a developing story...

