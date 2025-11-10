Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travel delays and disruptions are piling up this week as the Federal Aviation Administration cuts flights at major airports and air traffic controllers go without pay because of the federal shutdown.

The FAA announced last week that airlines at 40 major airports must cut 4 percent of their flights starting Friday. That requirement could rise to 6 percent by Tuesday, and 10 percent by Friday.

But an end to the shutdown could be in sight, after eight Democratic senators supported a Republican plan to reopen the government over the weekend. However, the measure still needs final Senate approval. It’ll also need approval from the House of Representatives — and President Donald Trump’s signature — before it becomes law.

It’s unclear how long this will take.

But air travel won’t go back to normal immediately after the shutdown comes to an end, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and other aviation experts. Here’s what you need to know:

A passenger looks at canceled and delayed flights at Boston Logan International Airport. The FAA has announced mandatory flight cuts at 40 major airports ( AFP/Getty )

Air travel could take ‘days, if not a week,’ to return to normal, Duffy says

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said it could take “days, if not a week,” for flights to return to full capacity after the shutdown ends.

"The problem is the airlines have to then put those flights back out for booking again, and so it's going to take some time for the airlines to respond," Duffy told Fox News’s America Reports on Friday.

"So once we see more controllers in the towers, then airlines have to respond to that, so it can be, you know, days, if not a week, before we get back to full-forced flights when the shutdown ends,” he added.

Ahmed Abdelghany, an associate dean for research at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s David B. O’Maley College of Business, told USA Today the shutdown will have lasting impacts on air travel.

“Even if the government reopens, recovery will still take time. Some passengers will have to be refunded and removed from the system because capacity simply cannot absorb everyone. The severity and duration of this reduction will determine how long recovery takes,” Abdelghany said.

Thousands of flights canceled and delayed across the country this weekend

More than 2,700 flights into, out of, or within the U.S. have been delayed so far on Monday, while more than 1,600 flights have been canceled altogether, according to FlightAware.

Sunday marked the worst day yet for air travel amid the shutdown, with more than 11,000 delays and nearly 3,000 cancellations, FlightAware’s data shows. On Saturday, 7,545 flights were delayed and 1,566 flights were canceled.

Air traffic controllers have missed one paycheck so far, and are set to miss their second paycheck on Tuesday, Duffy said on Friday.

“The controllers have said, most of the controllers can navigate missing one paycheck, virtually none of them can navigate missing two paychecks,” he told Fox News.

What rights do travelers have as flights are delayed and canceled?

The Department of Transportation updated its policy last week regarding refunds on canceled or delayed flights. Passengers are entitled to a refund if the airline cancels a flight, “regardless of the reason, and the consumer chooses not to travel,” the policy states.

In the event of “significant delays,” a passenger is entitled to a refund if they choose not to travel, according to the Transportation Department. A “significant delay” is defined as a three-hour delay domestically, or a six-hour delay internationally.

In the event of a “significant delay,” passengers can be compensated for “certain expenses and/or amenities if the delay was due to something in the airline’s control and causes a long enough inconvenience during travel,” according to the department’s policy. But if a passenger still chooses to take the delayed flight or an alternative flight, they aren’t entitled to a refund.