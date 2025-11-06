What are your rights if your flight gets canceled during government shutdown?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Major delays and widespread cancellations could soon be the norm at airports across the United States as the Federal Aviation Administration plans to cut air traffic by 10 percent this week due to staffing shortages amid the longest government shutdown in history.

Travel hubs in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York are among 40 airports that will be affected by the flight reductions as soon as Friday, just weeks before some of the busiest holiday travel days of the year, administration officials said.

The shutdown has imposed “immense strain and fatigue” on air traffic controllers, who have worked without pay since October 1 when the shutdown began, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. The shutdown has continued for 36 days — the longest on record.

As the shutdown drags on, "I think you’re going to have more significant disruptions in the airspace, and as we come into Thanksgiving, if we are still in the shutdown posture, it’s going to be rough out there, really rough," Duffy told Fox & Friends Thursday.

Even before the flight cancellations went into effect, more than 2,400 flights were delayed and 52 flights were canceled in the U.S. Thursday, according to FlightAware. Here's what Americans need to know:

open image in gallery Travel hubs in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York are among 40 airports that will be affected by the flight reductions as soon as Friday, just weeks before some of the busiest holiday travel days of the year, administration officials said ( REUTERS )

The Department of Transportation updated its policy this week when it comes to refunds for canceled or delayed flights. Airlines are required to notify passengers of their right to a refund, the policy states.

Canceled flights

A consumer is entitled to a refund if the airline cancels a flight, “regardless of the reason, and the consumer chooses not to travel,” the rules state.

Delayed flights

A consumer is entitled to a refund if the airline “significantly delays” a flight and the consumer chooses not to travel, according to the Department of Transportation.

Airlines define “significant delay” as flights with a schedule change or delay of at least three hours domestically, or at least six hours internationally.

In these circumstances, a passenger may be entitled to compensation for “certain expenses and/or amenities if the delay was due to something in the airline’s control and causes a long enough inconvenience during travel,” the policy says.

However, if the passenger chose to “take a significantly delayed/changed flight or an alternative flight offered by the airline,” then they are not entitled to a refund under the new rules.

open image in gallery Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy predicted ‘significant disruptions in the airspace’ as flight capacity reductions are set to take effect as soon as Friday ( Getty Images )

Other ‘significant changes’

When it comes to connecting flights, consumers may also be entitled to refunds in some circumstances that are considered "significant changes,” by the Department of Transportation.

Still, refunds only apply if the airline “significantly changes” a flight and the consumer chooses not to travel.

If the passenger is scheduled to depart from a different origin airport or arrive at a different destination airport, they are entitled to a refund.

A consumer is also entitled to money back if they are scheduled to travel on an itinerary with more connection points than on the original itinerary.

Passengers may also be eligible for refunds if they were “involuntarily downgraded” to a lower class of service. If this happens to a consumer, and they choose not to travel because of that, then they qualify for money back.

However, if the downgrade happens, and the passenger chooses to carry on with the flight, the consumer is not entitled to a refund of the full airfare, but the airline is required to refund the difference between the original fare and the downgraded fare.

There are also policies in place specifically for individuals with disabilities. If a passenger with a disability is scheduled to travel on “substitute aircraft” on which accessibility features are unavailable, they are entitled to a refund, the rules state.

open image in gallery The Department of Transportation updated its policy this week when it comes to refunds for canceled or delayed flights ( AFP via Getty Images )

Checked luggage

If a checked bag has been declared “lost” by the airline, the passenger qualifies for money back. What’s declared “lost” luggage depends on the airline.

United Airlines says customers are entitled to reimbursement if they haven’t received their bags after more than five days of their arrival, while Delta offers reimbursement after 21 days.

Passengers can also be refunded if their checked luggage is “significantly delayed.” For domestic flights, that means the bag has not been delivered within 12 hours after the flight arrived.

For international flights less than 12 hours long, if the bag hasn’t been delivered within 15 hours after arriving, customers qualify for refunds; for international flights longer than 12 hours, luggage must be delivered within 30 hours of arrival, the same applies.