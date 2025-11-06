Trump administration cutting flights at 40 airports amid longest government shutdown in history: Live updates
Trump said public anger over shutdown was behind Democratic victories in elections in parts of the country earlier this week
At least 40 airports across the country will cut flight capacity by 10 percent due to a shortage of air traffic controllers amid the longest government shutdown in history, administration officials announced.
Airports in “high-traffic” areas, including New York City’s three major hubs, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Dallas, will see a reduction beginning Friday.
The government shutdown has gone on for 36 days – setting a new record for the longest shutdown in history.
President Donald Trump and his allies have blamed lawmakers across the aisle for the closure after Democrats dug their heels in to fight for healthcare provision additions to a temporary funding bill.
Lawmakers, federal government employees, and the public have grown frustrated with the continuing lapse in funding that has impacted air travel, food stamps and other government services.
Trump claimed the shutdown was one of the reasons that Republicans lost in major local elections on Tuesday.
The president is highlighting the accomplishments of his administration online to remind voters of his key initiatives and agenda. He’s expected to make a “major announcement” on Thursday related to a new policy.
Trump reacts to Nancy Pelosi's retirement: 'She was evil'
President Donald Trump reacted to the news of Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi retiring from Congress after four decades, calling it “a great thing for America.”
“The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America. She was evil, corrupt and only focused on bad things for our country,” Trump said, according to Fox News.
“She was rapidly losing control of her party and it was never coming back. I'm very honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably twice. Nancy Pelosi is a highly overrated politician."
Pelosi and Trump were notable political opponents.
'Core 30' airports among the 40 affected by reductions
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the “Core 30” airports, otherwise known as the busiest airports in the U.S., are among the 40 that will be impacted by reduced flights beginning Friday, which includes LaGuardia, Chicago O’Hare, Los Angeles, Washington Dulles, Dallas/Fort Worth and more.
Flights at the “high-volume” airports will be reduced by 10 percent to account for safety measures as fewer air traffic controllers show up to work amid the government shutdown beginning Friday.
Amy Klobuchar talks about Trump’s cabinet reacting to Supreme Court arguments
Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar attended Supreme Court arguments in Trump’s tariff case Wednesday, and said it was “quite fun” to watch the faces of cabinet members react to justices asking skeptical questions of the government.
Klobuchar attended arguments alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
“I thought, first point, conservative justices, especially Justice Gorsuch, made it very clear that they believe it's Congress that has the power to assess these tariffs,” Klobuchar pointed out on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.
Conservative justices, who generally support Trump’s agenda, appeared unsure if Trump had the legal authority to impose sweeping tariffs on nearly every one of the U.S.’s trading partners.
“So, it was actually quite fun to be there, quite fun to watch the faces of the Cabinet officials while you listened to these conservative justices ask these probing questions. So, maybe I can't predict what the court's going to do, but when I look at this, this thing is illegal, and they're going to side with the lower courts, and they're going to throw these tariffs out.”
Trump’s hush money case still lives on
A federal appeals court has just ruled that the district court must hear Trump’s argument to move his criminal hush-money case to the federal district court, after he was tried, convicted and sentenced in state court.
Trump has been desperate to get this case in the hands of another set of judges to try to toss his conviction, even if that means going to the Supreme Court.
The appellate judges, however, didn’t make any decision on how the lower-court judge should decide what to do next.
“We simply direct the District Court to consider the motion anew in light of our opinion,” they wrote Thursday.
His team held arguments in front of the three-judge federal appellate panel this summer:
Trump asserts Thanksgiving is ‘25% lower’ than last year
Trump took to Truth Social Thursday morning to assert he was making Thanksgiving dinner less expensive than last year and claimed Democrats were “lying” about making things more affordable.
The message appeared to be an attempt to refute gains that Democrats made with voters Tuesday, when many local elections resulted in wins for the liberal party. Several of the candidates, including Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger and New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill, campaigned on lowering costs.
“2025 Thanksgiving dinner under Trump is 25% lower than 2024 Thanksgiving dinner under Biden, according to Walmart. My cost are lower than the Democrats on everything, especially oil and gas! So the Democrats “affordability” issue is DEAD! STOP LYING!!!” Trump wrote.
With Thanksgiving just weeks away, Trump claimed dinner is “25% lower than 2024,” according to Walmart. His information appeared to be based on Walmart’s annual holiday meal bundle being less expensive than last year’s, though it includes fewer sides and brand-name items.
Breaking: Nancy Pelosi announces she will not seek re-election in 2026
California Rep. and Speaker Emiretus Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she will not seek re-election in 2026, ending her four-decade stint as one of the most influential politicians.
Pelosi, 85, announced her retirement in a video post on social media.
It comes just days after California voters agreed to redraw congressional maps to hand Democrats more seats in the House – an effort to combat similar measure in Republican-led states.
“There has been no greater honor for me than to stand on the House floor and say, ‘I speak for the people of San Francisco,’” Pelosi said in the video.
What to expect from Trump today
President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement at 11am ET related to weight-loss medications becoming more accessible to Americans through TrumpRx.
Later today, the president will participate in meetings and attend a dinner with Central Asian Countries.
Watch: Johnson warns Democrats would effectively end Trump presidency with 2026 midterms win
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson issued a stark warning to conservatives on Capitol Hill Wednesday in response to the previous evening’s eleciton wipeout.
FBI encouraging ICE agents to identify themselves amid a surge of crimes by impersonators
The FBI is reportedly calling on ICE agents to “adequately identify themselves” when interacting with the public, following a string of violent criminals impersonating immigration agents.
“Due to the recent increase in ICE enforcement actions across the country, criminal actors are using ICE’s enhanced public profile and media coverage to their advantage to target vulnerable communities and commit criminal activity,” the agency allegedly wrote last month in a bulletin obtained by Property of the People, a watchdog group.
“This not only effects the victims and communities but also has broader negative consequences on law enforcement agencies.”
The memo, prepared by the FBI’s Office of Partner Engagement and New York Field Office, pointed to a series of concerning incidents carried out by individuals impersonating ICE.
Josh Marcus reports.
FBI wants masked ICE agents to ID themselves amid surge of criminal impersonators
Exclusive: Florida man arrested by FBI for threatening lives of Trump foes in online comments section
A 57-year-old Florida resident is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening to assassinate various government officials who have sparred with Donald Trump, including New York State Attorney General Letitia James, former first son Hunter Biden and ex-FBI director James Comey.
Gregory Formicone made the threats in the comments section of The Gateway Pundit, a far-right website that traffics largely in conspiracy theories and election denialism, according to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by The Independent.
Justin Rohrlich has the story.
