South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was confirmed by the Senate and now will lead the Department of Homeland Security and push President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration plans.

The Senate confirmed her Saturday morning in a 59-34 vote.

The 53-year-old will now lead the agency integral in Trump’s plan to crack down on immigration. She will oversee 22 agencies with duties that range from securing the border to responding to natural disasters.

“President Trump needs to achieve this mission because two-thirds of Americans support his immigration and border policies, including the majority of Hispanic Americans,” Noem said in her opening statement.

“I was the first governor to send National Guard troops to our southern border when Texas asked for help and when they were being overwhelmed by an unprecedented border crisis. If confirmed as secretary, I’ll ensure that our exceptional, extraordinary Border Patrol agents have all the tools and resources and support that they need to carry out their mission,” she continued.

Noem was easily confirmed to the role despite initial questions about her appointment and controversial past that included her admitting in her recent memoir that she killed her own dog.

Kristi Noem testifying before the Senate. She was confirmed to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security on Saturday ( REUTERS )

Homeland Security will be responsible for many areas of Trump's anti-immigration plans. The department already shut down the CBP One app, which facilitated appointments for asylum seekers at the southern border — something Noem promised to do on “day one” if confirmed.

“If confirmed and I have the opportunity to be secretary, on day one, CBP One will be shut down,” Noem told Senators this week. She added: “There’s data and information in there that we will preserve so that we can ensure we know who’s coming into this country and who’s already here, that we need to go find.”

Trump has vowed to conduct “mass deportations” across the country in what his incoming border czar has called “the largest mass deportation operation in American history.”

Echoing Trump’s rhetoric, Noem has called migration at the southern border “nothing short of an invasion.”

Despite these comments — and the fact that Trump declared a “national emergency” at the border this week — monthly border crossings have actually dropped over the past year. About 46,000 people crossed the border illegally in November, the lowest number during the Biden administration.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed support for Noem Friday.

“Fixing this crisis and restoring respect for the rule of law is one of President Trump and Republicans’ top priorities,” Thune said. “And it’s going to require a decisive and committed leader at the Department of Homeland Security. I believe Kristi has everything it takes to undertake this task.”