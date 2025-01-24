Trump to visit Asheville and Los Angeles amid FEMA debate; president blames Zelensky for Russian invasion: Live
President is highly critical of FEMA response in North Carolina and continues to attack California officials over management of water to tackle blazes across south of state
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit hurricane-battered Asheville, North Carolina, on Friday morning before heading west to assess the damage in wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles.
The visits come amid a debate about the future of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and after the president was highly critical of California Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials’ response to the disaster in that state.
During the second part of his interview with Sean Hannity, which aired on Fox News last night, Trump blamed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for Russia’s invasion of his homeland.
The president said Zelensky was “no angel” and had allowed the war to rumble on but added he would be prepared to impose massive tariffs on Moscow if Vladimir Putin refuses to enter talks on ending the conflict.
Trump also said he “would rather not” place tariffs on China but insisted it was a “tremendous power” at his disposal in dealing with Beijing.
Also on Thursday, the president declassified top secret files on the assassinations of John F Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr and saw his bid to end birthright citizenship challenged in court as “blatantly unconstitutional”.
Asheville congressman joins Trump on Air Force One
Asheville GOP Rep. Chuck Edwards and other members of the North Carolina congressional delegation are flying on Air Force One with President Donald Trump to observe hurricane recovery efforts in the city.
How Trump’s firestorm of misinformation hasn’t helped fight against California’s wildfires
Julia Musto writes:
While new blazes fanned by whipping Santa Ana winds have sparked across Southern California this week, firefighters have continued to make significant progress on some of the state’s most destructive wildfires that continue to burn.
Trump’s slew of misinformation about the disaster hasn’t helped.
Los Angeles County’s response to the furious fires — which have resulted in the deaths of 28 people and left thousands without homes in some of the area’s most affluent communities — has been put under a microscope since they started more than two weeks ago, following months without rain and hurricane-force winds.
Officials have faced harsh criticism from politicians and residents alike. Newly sworn-in President Donald Trump and Republicans have traded shots at California’s Democratic leadership, insisting that more could have been done to help prevent the tragedy. But, many of the president’s statements about how the Golden State should have prepared and other related logistical elements have been ignorant of the role of climate change and are rooted in inaccuracy and a contentious relationship with Governor Gavin Newsom.
Continue reading...
Trump’s firestorm of misinformation over California fires is burning bright
President Donald Trump continues to slam California Democrats over the state’s water systems and wildfire response — but how much is true?
Extreme weather responsible for devastation of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and LA wildfires
Extreme weather spurred the devastation of Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina, and the wildfires that ripped through suburban Los Angeles. This weather, which was forecast several days in advance, is connected to human-caused climate change.
In Helene’s case, a study by international climate scientists at World Weather Attribution found that climate change boosted the storm’s rainfall by 10%. Numerous studies have shown that hurricanes are more intense and wetter because of global warming. Large outbursts of rain before Helene hit had already saturated the ground, and scientists say extreme downpours are also worsening because of climate change.
Fire and weather scientists at the American Meteorological Society conference told The Associated Press that a record dry fall and winter — during California’s normal wet season — likely connected to climate change made conditions especially vulnerable to fire when Santa Ana winds of 100 mph started.
“This is just breaking our comfort zone of what is supposed to be normal. And part of that has to do with the fact that we’re having extreme weather and we don’t want to hear that this is the new normal,” said University of Oregon researcher Amanda Stasiewicz. “We are sick of that narrative, but it is part of our reality now between the hurricanes,’’ unusual tornadoes and fires.
President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson have blamed a fish, the Delta smelt, for there not being enough water in reservoirs in California. But the fish only occurs in San Francisco, hundreds of miles away from the fires in Los Angeles, a reservoir was out of commission because of repairs, not an endangered species, and the fires were so big and demand for water was so high, nothing could have worked, several scientists said.
With reporting by the Associated Press
Laura Ingraham defends Musk’s salute
The Fox News anchor expressed sympathy for the richest man of the world over his Dr Strangelove moment this week, feeling his pain 10 years after she was accused of making a similar fascist gesture.
Katie Hawkinson has the story.
Laura Ingraham defends Elon’s Musk salute - after she was accused of a similar move
Laura Ingraham performed a similar gesture at the Republican National Convention in 2016 while speaking in support of Donald Trump
How Republicans could pay for Trump agenda and what it could cost you
The president’s lofty agenda to tackle immigration, cut taxes across the board and reduce federal spending means Congress will need to find creative ways to fund his agenda while scaling back costs and some of those ideas could cost American taxpayers.
Here’s Justin Baragona.
How Republicans could pay for Trump agenda and how it could hit your wallet
Trump promised to cut taxes and government spending but also fund lofty proposals like mass deportation
Watch: Trump speaks with media as he departs White House
Departing the White House, President Trump criticizes the disaster response in both North Carolina and Los Angeles.
“North Carolina, it’s been a horrible thing the way it’s been allowed to fester. And we’re going to get it fixed up,” the president said.
He yet again claims the Los Angeles wildfires “could have been put out if they let the water flow. But they didn’t let the water flow.”
Trump also appeared unsure whether Pete Hegseth would be confirmed as his defense secretary.
“Whatever it is, it is. He’s a good man. I don’t know what’s going to happen. You never know with those things. Pete’s a very good man. I hope he makes it. I hope he makes it.”
The president told reporters he is "very surprised that [Susan] Collins and [Lisa] Murkowski would do that," by voting no on Hegseth. "Of course, Mitch [McConnell] is always a no-vote, I guess. Is Mitch a no-vote?”
McConnell voted to advance the nomination. The final vote is likely this evening.
Trump uses full stairs to board Air Force One
Donald Trump climbed aboard Air Force One for the first trip of his second administration, using full-sized stairs from the tarmac to the plane.
His predecessor, Joe Biden, often used a small set of stairs that took him into the belly of the plane.
Trump used the full set of stairs to reach the front of the aircraft’s cabin as he prepared to fly Friday to North Carolina, then Los Angeles, then Las Vegas.
Trump is a ‘dictator that the American people voted for’, says Newsmax host
Gushing over Trump’s “shock and awe” flood of executive orders upon returning to the White House, Newsmax host Rob Finnerty excitedly declared this week that the president was indeed a “dictator on day one” and one “that the American people voted for.”
Justin Baragaona has this one.
Newsmax host boasts that Trump is a ‘dictator that the American people voted for’
‘The man who was made for this job is doing exactly what he said he would do,’ Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty declared, adding that the American public ‘asked for this and voted for this’
Trump departs White House for North Carolina and California visits
Donald Trump began his first trip as president on Friday, heading to hurricane-battered Asheville in western North Carolina and wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles. He is using this first trip of his second administration to tour areas where politics has clouded the response to deadly disasters.
The Republican president has criticized former President Joe Biden's administration’s response in North Carolina and shown disdain for California leaders' water policies, which he falsely claimed worsened the recent blazes.
Trump is also considering overhauling the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Some of his conservative allies have proposed reducing the amount the agency reimburses states for handling floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and other calamities.
As he departed the White House just after 9 a.m., the president answered questions from a large media contingent. He said he was “very surprised” that Senators Collins and Murkowski voted against Pete Hegseth, his pick for defense secretary.
With reporting by the Associated Press
