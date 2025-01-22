Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two days after being sworn in, President Donald Trump has ordered thousands of troops to the southern border, according to a report.

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency at the U.S.’s border with Mexico, allowing the National Guard and military personnel to be sent to the border.

These active duty troops are being sent there to help Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) work in the area, CNN reported.

It’s not immediately clear how many or which units are being deployed. The Independent has reached out to the White House for more information.

These troops are not authorized to conduct arrests or seize drugs or interact with migrants aside from transporting them to other facilities, according to the outlet. They are expected to help in command-and-control centers, aid in air operations, and provide additional intelligence specialists “to assess threats and migrant flows,” CNN reported.

There are already roughly 2,200 active duty forces at the border as part of Joint Task Force-North, helping support CBP’s efforts in the region by detecting and monitoring and conducting other logistical tasks, the outlet reported.

open image in gallery Donald Trump orders troops to go to the southern border to aid CBP days after he declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

The move comes days into Trump’s second administration. He has already signed multiple executive orders that will support his plan for a crackdown on migrants at the southern border. Among this flurry of orders, Trump signed one Monday declaring a national emergency at the southern border. The president also ordered the construction of additional physical barriers.

In his order, Trump wrote: “The Secretary of Defense, or the Secretary of each relevant military department, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, shall order as many units or members of the Armed Forces, including the Ready Reserve and the National Guard, as the Secretary of Defense determines to be appropriate to support the activities of the Secretary of Homeland Security in obtaining complete operational control of the southern border of the United States.”

open image in gallery Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol along the border wall separating Mexico and the United States. Additional troops have been ordered to join them, according to a report ( AP )

He claimed: “Our southern border is overrun by cartels, criminal gangs, known terrorists, human traffickers, smugglers, unvetted military-age males from foreign adversaries, and illicit narcotics that harm Americans, including America.”

Although Trump has declared an “emergency” at the border, monthly border crossings have actually decreased over the past year, compared to the record highs in 2023.

About 46,000 people crossed the border illegally in November, the lowest number during the Biden administration.

In this order, Trump also gave the Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security 90 days before recommending whether to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, allowing the president to deploy U.S. troops on American soil in certain situations.