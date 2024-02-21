Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As if Donald Trump does not already have enough on his plate, what with a string of court cases and a campaign to become the United States’ next president, he announced that he was entering the footwear business by launching his own sneakers.

After being slammed with a court order to play around $350m following his recent fraud case in New York, the former president has wasted no time in creating shiny gold sneakers with a staggering $399 price tag.

Called the “Never Surrender” high-tops, Mr Trump unveiled the shoes at SneakerCon in Philadelphia on Saturday.

On his show on Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel dubbed Mr Trump “Hair Jordan” after he contemplated how the country has never before seen “a former president of the United States hawking shoes.”

The website selling the sneakers marketed the sneakers as “bold, gold, and tough, just like President Trump.”

“And leathery. They forgot leathery,” Kimmel said.

Jimmy Kimmel said his shoes “looks like something you’d wear on a flag day mall walk with Mr T (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

“And just like everything about Donald Trump, they’re both subtle and tasteful, I mean, aren’t these fabulous?” the show host added, showing stills of the shoes, which also include an emblazoned with a large “T” on the side, with the US flag stitched around the collar.

“It looks like something you’d wear on a flag day mall walk with Mr T,” Kimmel added.

The website and recent reports said that the golden shoes were restricted to only 1,000 pairs, sold out, with the website adding that they are “super limited.”

“Just like our former president,” Kimmel joked.

Donald Trump’s ‘Never Surrender’ golden high tops were announced on Saturday at SneakerCon (Getty Images)

The host also browsed through other Trump merchandise available on the website, which includes a ‘Victory47 Cologne” with the head of the former president himself in gold colouring on top of the bottle.

“Our former president is selling gold high tops and cologne like he owns a bodega or something,” Kimmel said, bewildered at Mr Trump’s new venture.

“You know he has been whining incessantly about how these trials are an infringement on his First Amendment rights because if he is in court defending himself, he can’t be out campaigning, and yet somehow, he was able to work a footwear convention into his busy schedule,” he said.

However, Kimmel appeared to come to the conclusion that the sneakers may just not be for him.

“Let me tell you something: if I wanted to buy an ugly pair of shoes from a mentally unstable racist, I’ll get a pair of Yeezys; at least they look kind of cool,” he said.