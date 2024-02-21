Trump compares himself to Navalny and struggles over Biden ‘corruption’ in Fox town hall: Live
The former president said that he would commit to debating Joe Biden ‘as many [times] as necessary’ should he secure the GOP nomination
Donald Trump branded Vladimir Putin’s ‘buddy In vileness’ by Nancy Pelosi
Donald Trump said that he would commit to debating president Joe Biden “as many [times] as necessary” should he secure the GOP nomination, at a townhall event in South Carolina on Tuesday, during which he compared his own legal struggles to the plight of late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.
The former president gave a typically lively performance during the interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, in which he discussed his various ongoing court cases, as well as the shocking death of Navalny, a long-time skeptic of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Asked if felt like he was at risk of becoming a “political prisoner”, following the multiple lawsuits being brought against him, Mr Trump singled out the $350m judgement handed down by New York judge Arthur Engoron.
“It’s a form of Navalny,” he said, adding “It is a form of communism or fascism.”
Despite Mr Trump’s brief praise of Navalny as “very brave”, the Russian activist was less complimentary – having issued a chilling warning about what a second presidential term for Mr Trump could mean in one of his final letters before he died.
According to The New York Times, Navalny described the prospect of a second Trump term as “really scary”.
