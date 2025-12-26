Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, has announced that she is expecting her second child.

Leavitt and her husband, 60-year-old real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, are expecting a baby girl in May 2026. She shared the news via Instagram, along with a photo of her posing in front of a Christmas tree.

“My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth,” Leavitt wrote.

“I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom,” she added.

Leavitt told Fox News that many of her White House colleagues are also raising young children.

Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio are expecting their second child in May 2026 ( Getty Images )

"Nearly all of my West Wing colleagues have babies and young children, so we all really support one another as we tackle raising our families while working for the greatest president ever," she said.

A senior White House official told Fox News that Leavitt is set to remain in her role. The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

Leavitt and Riccio welcomed their first child, Nicholas “Niko” Robert Riccio, in July 2024. At the time, Leavitt was the national press secretary for President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Leavitt told The Conservateur she returned to work just four days after giving birth because of the assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I felt compelled to be present in this historic moment,” she told the outlet. “The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly.”

Leavitt met her husband in 2022, when she was running for Congress in her home state of New Hampshire. She lost the race to Chris Pappas, a Democrat.

Riccio proposed to Leavitt in December 2023, and they tied the knot in January 2025, shortly before Trump’s second inauguration.