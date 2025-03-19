White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt makes rare comment on ‘atypical’ 32-year age gap with husband
Leavitt announced her engagement in 2023 before tying the knot in a private ceremony
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has spoken out about her 32-year age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio.
Leavitt, who is the youngest White House press secretary in history at 27, married Riccio, 59, in a private ceremony in January days before President Donald Trump’s second inauguration.
She recently opened up about meeting her partner back in 2022, when she was running for Congress in New Hampshire. Leavitt won the Republican nomination, but ultimately lost the seat to Chris Pappas.
“A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband,” she said during an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, which aired last month. “I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends. And then we fell in love.”
When Kelly asked Leavitt if she had any hesitations about dating Riccio, since he was 59, she said: “Of course.”
“I mean it's a very atypical love story but he's incredible,” she continued.
She also applauded Riccio for being there for her and their son, Nicholas Robert Riccio — nicknamed “Niko” — who they welcomed in July 2024.
“He is my greatest supporter, he's my best friend and he's my rock. He's built a very successful business himself so now he's fully supportive of me building my success in my career,” she added about the real estate developer. “And he is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life. I say, ‘I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since,’ but God bless him because he's fully on board.”
She went on to detail how she balances the responsibilities of her job and motherhood.
“I’m so grateful to have the support system I do. Great husband, who can be very present with our child,” she added. “And then, of course, a wonderful mother and father and friends who chip in when I need them.”
On Monday, Leavitt finally shared a few photos on Instagram of her private wedding, which took place at Wentworth By The Sea Country Club in New Hampshire. For the occasion, the press secretary wore a long-sleeved, sparkled, white gown, with her hair in an updo. Her husband wore a classic black tuxedo and bowtie.
“Finally found some time to post a few of my favorite pictures from one of my favorite days!” she wrote in the caption.
In July, she announced on Instagram that she was a mother, sharing a black and white photo of herself looking at her son after he was born.
“It’s true when they say there’s nothing comparable to the love you feel for your child. My heart has grown bigger than I ever imagined possible,” she wrote in the caption. “Babies are the ultimate blessing and I’m bursting with gratitude for our beautiful, happy, healthy boy.”
Days after Niko was born, Leavitt continued her work with the Trump campaign. She said she ultimately shortened her maternity leave after the assassination attempt against Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
“I had just brought my newborn, my three-day-old baby home from the hospital. And I said, ‘I’m going to turn on the television and watch the rally today,’” she said, referring to the event on July 13, during an interview with The Conservateur in October. “I looked at my husband and said, ‘Looks like I’m going back to work.’”
