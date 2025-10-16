Karoline Leavitt calls Democratic base ‘Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals’
White House Press Secretary also insisted that Democrats were ‘antisemites’
Just weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk inspired a flood of Republicans to demand people scale back political rhetoric, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused the Democratic voting base of being terrorists and violent criminals.
During an appearance on Fox News on Thursday afternoon, Leavitt told the hosts that the Democratic Party's "main constituency" is "Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals."
She made the comments in response to a video played for her by the Fox News hosts that showed New York City mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani refusing to say he thinks that Hamas should disarm.
Leavitt then went on to suggest that it was her boss, President Donald Trump, who truly wants peace and who "freed Palestine."
The situation between Israel and Palestine is still developing. Israel still has only partially pulled troops out of Gaza and has been limiting the number of aid trucks it allows into Gaza to assist struggling Palestinians, according to NPR.
Leavitt insisted that Democrats don't care about the situation in Gaza, and are simply antisemites.
"They don’t stand for anything except for catering to their far-left base, which as I said, includes antisemites, includes Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals who they want to let off freely to roam in American streets," Leavitt said.
Extreme political rhetoric has been a regular feature of the Trump White House.
This week White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller told Fox News's Sean Hannity that Illinois Governor JB Prizker is a "moron" who "hates America."
Pritzker has been vocal in his opposition to Trump sending the National Guard and federal agents into Chicago uninvited.
“He’s a fool and he’s a moron, but also most importantly, Sean, he hates America,” Miller said. “You can’t love your country and then fight President Trump to keep murderers murdering.”
He insisted that the governor “wants to protect the murderers, the people that are shooting dozens, and dozens of people every single week.”
Leavitt and Miller's condemnation of Democrats comes just days after Telegram messages from a Young Republicans group chat leaked that included comments comparing Black people to monkeys and musing about locking their political opponents in gas chambers.
One user suggested using showers to gas his political enemies, adding that "gas chambers don't fit the Hitler aesthetic."
