Fox News host Will Cain warns that Mamdani is a 'threat to Western civilization'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roughly an hour after Fox News aired its much-anticipated interview with Zohran Mamdani, right-wing host Will Cain delivered an apocalyptic tirade warning that the New York City mayoral candidate was a “threat to Western civilization” and was essentially a Trojan horse.

“That brings us back to who's inside the gates of the Alamo. It is a man like Zohran Mamdani,” Cain dramatically intoned on Wednesday afternoon.

Just ahead of his mayoral debate with independent candidate Andrew Cuomo – whom he’s already defeated in the Democratic primary – and Republican Curtis Sliwa, Mamdani sat down for an in-depth interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum.

While the one-on-one was largely cordial, and MacCallum even gave the leftist politician credit for bringing attention to the issue of affordability, the Fox anchor also made sure to echo many of the same conservative talking points that her colleagues and Republicans have lobbed at Mamdani.

Much of the sitdown, therefore, saw MacCallum pressing the Muslim mayoral hopeful on his stances on Israel, how he viewed Donald Trump’s role in the Gaza ceasefire, and whether he would have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested on an international warrant for war crimes.

open image in gallery Fox News host Will Cain declares that New York City mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani is a "threat to Western civilization." ( Fox News )

MacCallum also grilled Mamdani on his relationship with law enforcement and whether he’d like to give a public apology to the New York Police Department for calling them “racist” in the past, something he’d already done in private. “ I'll apologize to police officers right here because this is the apology that I've been sharing with many rank and file officers,” he said, adding that he’s looking forward to working with the NYPD.

Still, the interview with the conservative cable giant – whose MAGA hosts and pundits have obsessively fearmongered over his candidacy – was far from contentious. In fact, Mamdani smiled throughout the conversation and repeatedly thanked MacCallum throughout – even getting her to laugh at his quips. On top of that, he used the interview to appeal directly through the screen to the network’s most loyal viewer – the president, who has baselessly attacked Mamdani as a “communist” who will destroy New York.

Meanwhile, shortly after Mamdani wrapped up his interview with Fox News, Trump addressed reporters in the White House and continued his broadsides against the 34-year-old candidate, claiming Mamdani “hates Jews” while labeling him “down and dirty” and, once again, a “communist.”

Cain, whose opinion program follows MacCallum’s afternoon news show, aired the president’s White House comments live before delivering his own monologue about the “dangers” of a Mamdani mayorship. And, according to the one-time ESPN sports commentator, the New York assemblyman could bring about the destruction of America.

Noting that Mamdani was “smiling” throughout his interview and talked about affordability while even apologizing to the NYPD, Cain said this was a “false version” of the candidate. Instead, Cain wanted his audience to know who the “real Zohran Mamdani” is and how he threatens the existence of Western culture.

“Zohran Mamdani's a man that talks about race. He talks about taxing white people and taxing white neighborhoods,” the Fox host declared. “He's openly socialist and obviously communist, and in that way he represents something bigger than just a threat to public safety.”

Saying that Mamdani “represents a threat to Western civilization,” Cain went on to call it “the fight of our lifetime” before claiming that it “spans the globe” and would finally land at the footsteps of the United States and the Alamo, the site of the famed battle in the Texas Revolution.

open image in gallery Will Cain told his viewers that he was exposing the "real Zohran Mamdani" just an hour after his colleague aired a largely cordial interview with the candidate. ( Fox News )

Pointing to the United Kingdom, he said that the country’s government had recently defined “cultural nationalism as right-wing terrorism” before warning that this essentially means the destruction of the nation’s culture.

“It is defined by the government as terrorism motivated by one or more of the following broad ideologies: the idea that Western culture is under threat from mass migration and a lack of immigration by certain ethnic and cultural groups,” Cain breathlessly proclaimed. “So, if you believe in assimilation and if you are worried about the future of Western civilization, you are, in the UK, a terrorist.”

Which led him back to Mamdani, and how – in Cain’s view – he was a direct danger to the fabric of American society.

“So, I guess that leaves the fate of Western civilization – if Europe is to fall – to us. Right here, the Alamo. The United States of America,” Cain told his viewers.

“That brings us back to who's inside the gates of the Alamo. It is a man like Zohran Mamdani, the frontrunner for mayor of New York City,” he concluded. “And here is what he thinks of Western civilization. Just a few years ago, you can see giving the bird — it's blurred out, but he's giving the bird to a statue of Christopher Columbus.”