Karoline Levitt ditches religious necklace after Jon Stewart’s brutal joke: ‘Some sort of weird Pinocchio cross’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was seen without her cross necklace following the mockery of Daily Show host Jon Stewart.

Leavitt appeared for her briefing on Tuesday in a navy blazer, but she had chosen to forego her signature jewelry.

On Monday night, Stewart skewered Leavitt, saying, “By the way, I think that the more she lies, the bigger her cross gets. Is that possible? It’s like some sort of weird Pinocchio cross.”

The host also noted that Leavitt is likely to be “the only one” who will be able to leave the administration “unscathed … Because I don’t think that she has any principles in there left to die.”

Stewart went on to say he’s "not even upset with this lady. Because just rolling with the punches is clearly the only strategy for happiness when you’re working for Trump.”

open image in gallery Jon Stewart mocked Karoline Leavitt's crucifix necklace during Monday's episode of his show ( Comedy Central )

"Trump’s very open secret has always been: He doesn’t believe in or care about any policy issue at all. He wants attention, he wants his ego stroked, and he wants money. He wants f***wads and f***wads of money,” he added.

Leavitt, 27, told the Christian Broadcasting Network earlier this year that "My faith is incredibly important to me, I would argue, now more than ever, being in a role that is very demanding and at times controversial, and there's a lot of public pressure and discussion online about who you are and your family.”

She added that “it could be difficult for someone who doesn't have faith, but with faith, all things are possible.”

open image in gallery Karoline Leavitt was seen without her cross necklace during her press briefing on Tuesday ( EPA )

Leavitt faced criticism in April for her comments about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador earlier this year.

She attempted to connect Garcia to the 2023 rape and murder of a Maryland woman, whose killer was convicted that same month.

“He will never live in the United States again,” Leavitt said of Garcia.

“She gets up there, and, with a cross around her neck, she lies. She violates the ninth commandment about not bearing false witness,” Andy Levy said on The New Abnormal podcast. “She sits up there and says over and over again that Garcia was a member of the MS 13 gang. She takes it a step further, and she says that this was a finding of an immigration court. It absolutely was not.”