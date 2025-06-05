Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump spoke with China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday as trade talks between the two nations continue with little public progress, according to Chinese state media.

The two leaders reportedly spoke in the early morning as the US president seeks to convince the American media and voting electorate that his tariff agenda is forcing America’s trading partners to the table. So far, the Trump administration has failed to deliver on its promise of securing dozens of trade deals within the first six months of the president’s term.

A White House readout was not immediately available.

Trump, for his part, confirmed the news on Truth Social and said that China would roll back export controls on rare earth minerals that went into effect after an escalation of the US-China trade dispute in April.

“I just concluded a very good phone call with President Xi, of China, discussing some of the intricacies of our recently made, and agreed to, Trade Deal,” said Trump. “The call lasted approximately one and a half hours, and resulted in a very positive conclusion for both Countries. There should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products.”

In the same message, the US president said that he and Xi extended invitations to visit their respective countries, which were accepted in turn.

“President Xi graciously invited the First Lady and me to visit China, and I reciprocated. As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing.”

Just a day earlier, Trump had swiped at his Chinese counterpart on the platform.

“I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!,” Trump wrote.

The president’s conversation with Xi comes after it was reported that the White House was desperate to make a breakthrough in the trade talks with Beijing, provoked by those export controls. China controls roughly 90 percent of the world’s production of rare earth minerals, which are critical for industries including automaking and arms production.

US and Chinese negotiators struck a 90-day truce on their respective tariff measures in mid-May, a deal which according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was supposed to halt the planned implementation of export controls on Chinese rare earth minerals. The truce cut down so-called “reciprocal” tariff rates, which were over 100 percent in both countries, to 10 percent on American imports. Those tariffs stack on top of existing measures including the 10 percent duties levied on all US imports by Trump in a separate motion.

China, on Monday, accused the US of violating the same truce with export controls on AI chips. The Commerce Ministry warned that Beijing will “continue to take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.”

Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping spoke on Thursday ( Getty )

Bessent, on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday, made a prediction that bore out Thursday morning: “I am confident that when President Trump and party Chairman Xi have a call, that this will be ironed out.”