Jon Stewart mocks Elon Musk’s black eye saying it looks like he had ‘bad night in a Nashville bar’

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart mocked Elon Musk’s black eye, joking he looked “beaten down” like a “guy who had a bad night in a Nashville bar,” after working for President Donald Trump for 100 days.

Comparing a photo of Musk enthusiastically jumping at a Trump rally several months ago to him now – looking tired and donning a big, black eye, Stewart jokingly expressed sympathy for the tech mogul. Musk sported the eye injury during his goodbye event in the Oval Office and said one of his children had hit him.

“Honestly, I’m starting to feel bad for this guy. Look at him, he’s been there four months. Look at the poor bastard. It only took four months to go from this to this,” Stewart said.

Stewart continued to mock: “Look at this f***ing guy! He went from tech titan given a mandate to move fast and crush the deep state to a guy who had a bad night in a Nashville bar he can’t remember.”

“He looks beaten down. He’s got that look on his face that I imagine his employees normally have. Black eye, thousand yard stare, this dude has seen some shit. I’d like to know at least how that happened,” he said.

open image in gallery Daily Show host Jon Stewart joked about Elon Musk’s appearance now that he has spent several months working for the Trump Administration. ( YouTube/AP )

“So, you’re not going to tell us what happened. Do you need a safe place to stay?” Stewart quipped about Musk’s explanation.

The host acknowledged that sometimes parents roughhouse with their children, but noted, “I’m also sure that one sentence no parent has ever uttered to their child is, ‘Go ahead, punch me in the face.’”

Musk, a special government employee with a 130-day working period, ran his time out in the White House last week. Before leaving the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, he appeared alongside Trump at the White House on Friday. The press conference came as a report claimed Musk was using drugs “intensely” and regularly during the 2024 presidential campaign, including “chronically” using the powerful anesthetic ketamine.

Musk was allegedly using ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms and Adderall, which he kept in a daily medication box that held about 20 pills.

Though Musk has denied the allegations, Stewart took the opportunity to take a swing at the Tesla and SpaceX CEO over his alleged drug abuse.

open image in gallery Musk dodged questions during his final interview while working for the Trump administration. ( CBS )

“Who amongst us hasn’t unwound sometimes with a little mixture of ecstasy, mushrooms, ketamine and Adderall? What could be the harm?” Stewart joked.

Stewart also showed a clip of Musk’s final Trump administration interview with CBS News’ Sunday Morning, during which Musk said he hoped to stick to “the subject of the day,” meaning spaceships.

“Look what Trump has reduced this man to. Has has broken this poor man,” Stewart said.