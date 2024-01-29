Kari Lake booed on stage at Republican event

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate-turned-Senate-hopeful Kari Lake was booed off the stage in her home state.

“We don’t agree on everything,” Ms Lake can be heard saying while speaking at a Republican event, when someone in the crowd corrected: “Anything!”

“But what we do agree on is that the elections in Arizona are a corrupt mess,” Ms Lake continued. As she paused, she was met with prolonged boos and someone saying, “You did it!”

She replied to the unsupportive crowd: “No? Okay!”

The jeers came days after news of a scandal broke out, involving Ms Lake and her state’s Republican Chair Jeff DeWit, prompting his resignation.

In a leaked audio recording, Mr DeWit allegedly told Ms Lake that he wondered if “any companies out there or something that could just put her on the payroll to keep her out” of the 2024 election cycle.

Mr DeWit later released a statement claiming the tape was “selectively edited.”

“The recording, from over ten months ago, is not only taken out of context but also undermines the integrity of our party leadership,” the statement continued.

Ms Lake has been a contentious figure in recent years.

She was the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona in 2022. But ever since losing the 2022 election, like Donald Trump, she has baselelly claimed she was a victim of fraud. She has also supported former President Mr Trump’s own 2020 election fraud claims.

Despite her qualms with how the last election played out for her, she decided to jump in the Senate race, where she is vying for independent Sen Kyrsten Sinema’s seat.