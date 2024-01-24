Kari Lake calls on Arizona Republican Party chairman to resign after leaked audio

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake called on the chairman of the Arizona Republican Party to resign after audio leaked reportedly showed that he tried to convince her to stay out of the state’s Senate race.

An audio recording obtained by The Daily Mail reportedly featured Arizona Republican Party chairman Jeff Dewit telling Ms Lake that Republican leaders wondered if anyone could find “any companies out there or something that could just put her on the payroll to keep her out” of the 2024 election cycle. The Independent has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the recording.

In response, Ms Lake can reportedly be heard saying “I can be bought? That's what it's about.”

Mr DeWit then says “Just say, is there a number at which” to which Ms Lake replies “I can be bought? That's what it's about.”

“You can take a pause for a couple of years,” Mr DeWit says. “You can go right back to what you're doing.”

On Tuesday, Ms Lake told NBC News’s Vaughn Hillyard that Mr DeWit needed to resign.

“We can’t have somebody who’s corrupt and compromised running the Republican Party,” she said when campaigning for former president Donald Trump in New Hampshire.

Last year, during the Conservative Political Action Conference, Ms Lake alluded to this interaction.

“I’m telling you this because this is how disgusting politics is,” she told the crowd during a speech. “A mom who runs for office and they’re afraid of me?”

Ms Lake, a former news anchor, ran for governor in 2022 as a Republican and regularly repeated former president Donald Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, particularly in Arizona. Like Mr Trump, she refused to concede to Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs.

But most legal challenges have failed, with the Arizona Court of Appeals calling her claim “sheer speculation.”

Despite losing her race for governor, Ms Lake announced last year that she would run for Arizona’s Senate seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema. Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego also announced that he would run for the seat last year. Ms Sinema, who left the Democratic Party in 2022 to become an independent, has not announced yet whether she will run for re-election.

Arizona’s Senate race will be closely watched and the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the seat as a “Toss-Up.”