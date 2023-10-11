Kari Lake officially announces Senate run

Former TV news anchor and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has officially announced her intention to run for the US Senate.

Despite losing her last race, Ms Lake — a hardline Donald Trump loyalist and election conspiracy theorist — never conceded the contest.

Whether she truly believes she won or not, it seems she has set her sights on the Capitol.

Ms Lake is no doubt attempting to capitalise on the strange state of the Democratic Party in Arizona.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema ostensibly represented the Democrats in Arizona until last year, when she surprised no one by changing her party affiliation to independent.

Ms Sinema faced sharp and sustained criticism from her colleagues, constituents and Democratic voters in general after she gained a reputation for not working with the party to pass legislation and for dodging voters' questions and concerns.

Due to her less-than-stellar reputation, it was no surprise when Congressman Ruben Gallego announced his intention to run for the seat as a Democrat.

Mr Gallego is an outspoken progressive veteran and was encouraged by several left-leaning organisations to challenge Ms Sinema.

The race could end up a three-way dance if Ms Sinema decides to run for re-election as an independent. Though she has not yet announced a run, reports suggest she is gearing up for a campaign of some sort.

On Tuesday, Ms Lake discussed the decision to run for Ms Sinema’s seat, telling her supporters that "I think God has bigger plans for us,” according to CBS News.

Her announcement included a video endorsement of Ms Lake by Mr Trump.

"When I'm back in the White House, I need strong fighters like Kari in the Senate," Mr Trump said in the video.

While Ms Lake certainly likes to argue, it's unclear what she would actually fight for if she reaches Washington. Her ideologies seem to shift when it becomes politically advantageous; she formerly called Senator Mitch McConnell an "old bat," but now that she hopes to join the Senate she's said she would support him.

Last year she said abortion was the "ultimate sin" and supported a near-total ban. Since announcing her run for Senate — and after the midterms made it clear abortion fights don't help the party — she's softened and decided she will not back a play for a federal ban.