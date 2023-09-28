Kari Lake to announce Arizona senate run against Kyrsten Sinema

Kari Lake is set to announce a senate run in Arizona against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema following the former broadcaster’s failed run for governor in 2022.

Ms Lake told The Wall Street Journal that she will officially announce her candidacy on 10 October. The race is set to be a three-way battle between the Republicans, likely represented by Ms Lake, Ms Sinema, the incumbent and a former Democrat, and US House Representative Ruben Gallego who’s set to campaign for the Democratic nomination.

Ms Lake is still claiming that fraud lost her the 2022 gubernatorial election but she has been unable to prove it, much like former President Donald Trump in his similar quest regarding the 2020 presidential election.

She told The Journal that she would continue her so-far failed attempts to litigate the 2022 election even as she runs for the Senate, a race which may decide which party controls the chamber.

“I’m a mom, I can multitask,” she told the paper.

Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in US politics, with tight races electing Democrats in recent cycles for president, senators, and governor as more moderate GOP voters and independents moved towards the Democrats and away from Mr Trump and his supporters, such as Ms Lake, who has been one of his most effusive backers.

During her 2022 run for governor, Ms Lake garnered widespread media attention, as well as the attention of Mr Trump, for her attacks on the media and Republicans who went against the former president, such as the late Arizona Senator John McCain, the 2008 GOP presidential nominee.

