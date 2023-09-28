Trump says he doesn’t see any GOP rival as running mate in debate spoiler speech – live
Follow the latest updates from the former president’s 2024 campaign and ongoing legal woes
Trump rails against electric vehicles and windmills in Michigan
Donald Trump declared he would not pick any of his Republican rivals as his 2024 running mate during a Wednesday night speech in battleground state of Michigan.
The former president skipped the second GOP debate in California and poked fun at the “job candidates” taking part during his own competing speech at a non-union auto parts factory.
The event also follows a series of legal blows in the multiple criminal and civil cases against him, with a New York judge shutting down his abilities to conduct business in the state after finding that he falsely inflated his wealth and assets as he built his business empire.
A federal judge overseeing a case involving his alleged attempts to overturn 2020 election results also has rejected his attempts to force her to recuse herself.
Following a year-long investigation and $250m lawsuit from the state’s attorney general, Tuesday’s ruling in the New York case found Mr Trump, his adult sons and chief associates provided fraudulent financial statements to lenders and insurers for about a decade to secure deals and financing.
On his Truth Social, Mr Trump claimed his “civil rights have been violated” and slammed what he called “a DERANGED” judge “doing the bidding of a completely biased and corrupt ‘prosecutor’”.
Biden campaign trolls Trump event by buying up ads on Fox News
The two 30-second ads, one of which takes aim at the ex-president and the other targeting voters in the Latino community, were being shown simultaneously on Fox News and Univision from 9pm Eastern time.
GOP debate turns chaotic as candidates turn on Ramaswamy over China, voting and border
Rivals come prepared with barbs for upstart GOP candidate.
Trump declares he won’t pick any Republican vying for nomination as running mate
Former president branded rivals taking part in second GOP debate ‘job candidates’.
Biden attacks Trump’s record on autoworkers as ex-president heads to Michigan
Likely 2020 rivals make dueling and contrasting appearances in Michigan amid UAW strike.
Trump pokes fun at GOP debate
“We are competing with the job candidates, they will do anything, Secretary of something, they even say VP. Has anyone seen a VP in that group? They don’t have a crowd like we have, thousands of people outside who couldn’t get in,” said Mr Trump about the GOP debate taking place in California on Wednesday night.
Trump thinks EVs are bad for the environment
“People have no idea how bad this is going to be for the environment, you know those batteries when they get rid of them, and lots of bad things happen, and when they dig it out of the ground to make them, it is going to very bad for the environment,” the four times indicted former president claimed.
Trump labels Biden’s EV policies ‘cruel and ridiculous'
“Cruel and ridiculous, think of this he wants electric vehicle mandates that will spell the end of the American auto industry..it doesn’t make a damn bit of difference what you get, in two years you will all be out of business,” said Mr Trump.
Trump is on stage in Michigan
“You do not get the credit you deserve, they want to go all-electric and put you out of business,” he told the crowd in Michigan.
Five things to look for in the second Republican presidential debate
Seven candidates will be on the stage in California for the second debate among Republicans vying for the party’s nomination in 2024.
Donald Trump, once again, will not be one of them.
He’ll be holding his own rally, seeking to draw attention away from his rivals as his speech in Michigan at a nonunion auto shop is broadcaast on pro-Trump networks and across social media.
At this point, polling shows that he is leading polls not only nationally but also in the early contest states like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. But the candidates left on the field could be also try vying for the union vote, or picking new punching bags, or trying to distance themselves from the criminally indicted ex-president.
The Independent’s Eric Garcia has more:
Donald Trump and the pro-union right?
The idea of a Republican heading to the Midwest to fight for votes among union workers is almost comical. The GOP has proudly and openly opposed just about every pro-union piece of legislation on the national stage in recent memory. Ronald Reagan’s decision to break the strike on air traffic controllers is still the party’s most famous labour-related position of the past half-century.
While many Republicans around the country continue to cling to that old-school corporatist mindset — Sen Tim Scott, another 2024 primary contender, called for companies to fire striking autoworkers and restaff — Donald Trump’s apparent play for the union vote is leaving many in a confusing place.
Donald Trump’s play for union votes leaves the GOP in a confusing spot once again
Trump’s outreach to unions vexes the anti-labour right
