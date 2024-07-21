Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Vice President Kamala Harris thanked President Joe Biden for his endorsement of her amid his announcement that he would not run for re-election and said that she would run for the Democratic nomination for president.

Harris released the statement as many prominent leaders ranging from moderates to progressives have coalesced around Harris after Biden’s endorsement of her. She thanked Biden for her selecting him as her running mate, citing the fact she knew Biden’s late son, former Delaware attorney general Beau Biden.

“With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else,” she said.

The vice president made clear in her statement that she would run for the Democratic nomination for president.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she said. “Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election.”