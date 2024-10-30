Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



In the latest CNN polls of several battleground states, Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump in Michigan and Wisconsin - but the two are tied in Pennsylvania.

The so-called blue wall states are Harris’s most viable, but not only, path to an Electoral College victory after Tuesday’s election.

Harris leads Trump by five points in Michigan, 48 to 43 percent among likely voters, while she’s ahead by six points in Wisconsin, 51 to 45 percent.

In Pennsylvania, both Harris and Trump gather 48 percent support. With its 19 electoral votes, the Keystone state is one of the most important swing states up for grabs for both candidates.

Trump won all three in 2016, but President Joe Biden managed to win them all back four years later.

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr remains on the ballot in Michigan and Wisconsin – he ended his campaign in August and backed Trump.

During a livestream with followers on Monday, Kennedy Jr claimed that Trump had told him that he would get “control” over several health and food-related agencies such as the Departments of Health and Agriculture, if the former president wins a second term.

Kennedy has the backing of three percent of voters in Michigan and one percent in Wisconsin, according to CNN. In Michigan, six percent of voters say they’ll back a candidate other than Harris or Trump.

Looking specifically at voters who are extremely motivated to turn out, 51 percent back Harris in the state while 45 percent support Trump. In Wisconsin, motivated voters support Harris by a 52 to 47 percent margin. In Pennsylvania, 50 percent go for Harris and 47 percent back the former president.

The poll results are very similar to when CNN last polled the three blue wall states late this summer. At that time, Harris was ahead of Trump 50 to 44 percent in Wisconsin, 48 to 43 percent in Michigan, and Pennsylvania was tied at 47 percent.

Eight percent of likely voters in Pennsylvania say they’re undecided or that they may change their mind before Election Day, seven percent say the same in Michigan, and that figure is six percent in Wisconsin.

In Wisconsin and Michigan, Harris is closer to Trump when it comes to who’s more trusted to handle the economy, and leads him by more on protecting democracy, and she also has more of a lead on other attributes compared to Pennsylvania.

Trump leads on the economy by four points in Michigan and three points in Wisconsin, results which are within the margin of error. Harris is behind Trump on the economy by a margin of eight points in Pennsylvania.

In Michigan and Wisconsin, she leads the former president by eight points on protecting democracy – in Pennsylvania, that figure is four points.

In the two upper midwest states, likely voters also prefer Harris on who’s more honest and trustworthy – by 17 points in Wisconsin and by 16 points in Michigan. In Pennsylvania, she has a seven-point lead on the issue.