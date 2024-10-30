Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1730307347

Elections 2024 live: Harris campaigns in North Carolina after ‘strongly’ disagreeing with Biden’s ‘garbage’ comments

Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump both heading to North Carolina on Thursday after Democrat delivers ‘closing argument’ speech and defends Joe Biden over latest gaffe

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad,Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 30 October 2024 12:55
Kamala Harris says American patriots did not struggle for us to ‘submit to the will of another petty tyrant’

With less than a week to go in the US presidential election race, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their final pitches to voters, with both set to appear in battleground North Carolina on Wednesday.

The Democratic presidential nominee has been forced to respond to Joe Biden inadvertently whipping up a conservative media storm by seemingly calling Trump’s supporters “garbage” in response to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s already-notorious Madison Square Garden joke about Puerto Rico.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters – his – his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American,” the president told Latinos on a Zoom call on Tuesday.

Harris told reporters on Wednesday that she “strongly” disagrees with any criticism of the public based on their voting intentions.

The Democrat delivered her “closing argument” at the Ellipse in Washington DC last night, speaking on the very same spot from which Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell” on January 6 2021.

She urged Americans to finally “turn the page” on the “division, chaos and mutual distrust” of the Trump era, characterising her opponent as a cynical opportunist vulnerable to the influence of malign actors at home and abroad.

1730307000

Election Day’s weather forecast is out – and the conditions could help determine who wins

Here’s Julia Musto to tell us which way the wind is blowing and what it might mean for voter turnout on Tuesday.

Election Day weather forecast is out - and conditions could help determine who wins

Wet weather is known to hurt turnout among voters who only occasionally vote

Joe Sommerlad30 October 2024 16:50
1730306400

Supreme Court allows Virginia to resume voter roll purge

The US Supreme Court’s conservative majority moved on Wednesday to allow Virginia to resume its purge of voter registrations that the state says is aimed at stopping people who are not American citizens from voting.

The high court, over the dissents of its three liberal justices, granted an emergency appeal from Virginia’s Republican administration led by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The court provided no reason for its action, which is typical in emergency appeals.

The justices acted on Virginia’s appeal after a federal judge found that the state illegally purged more than 1,600 voter registrations in the past two months.

A federal appeals court had previously allowed the judge’s order to remain in effect.

Such voting is rare in American elections, but the spectre of immigrants voting illegally has been a main part of the political messaging this year from Trump and other Republicans.

The US Supreme Court
The US Supreme Court (AP)

Mike Bedigan30 October 2024 16:40
1730305832

Live: Kamala Harris holds campaign rally in North Carolina

Mike Bedigan30 October 2024 16:30
1730304600

Trump campaign sues over ‘voter suppression’ in Pennsylvania

The Republican ticket has announced it is suing Bucks County in the crucial swing state, alleging its officials have been “turning away voters” queuing outside election offices hoping to apply for mail-in ballots before they close at 5pm, which, the campaign points out, would be against the law if true.

“Yesterday, Kamala delivered a speech of falsehoods in Washington, DC claiming Republicans are a threat to democracy – while her allies in battleground Pennsylvania are actively turning away voters,” the Trump-Vance say in their email.

“This is against the law. This is voter suppression from the left. We will fight for every legal vote in Pennsylvania. Go vote, and stay in line!”

Joe Sommerlad30 October 2024 16:10
1730303400

RFK Jr, known for his anti-vax views, says Trump promised him ‘control’ of the CDC

Robert F Kennedy Jr claims Donald Trump has promised him “control” over multiple health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Kennedy Jr told followers in a livestream on Monday that Trump would put him in charge of the Departments of Health and Agriculture if he wins a second term, adding that he would make his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda a priority.

Yeesh.

Gustaf Kilander has more.

RFK Jr, known for his anti-vax views, says Trump promised him control of the CDC

Trump said during Madison Square Garden rally that he would let Kennedy Jr ‘go wild’ on health, food, and medicines

Joe Sommerlad30 October 2024 15:50
1730302200

Harris responds to Biden’s ‘garbage’ gaffe: ‘The work I do is about representing all the people’

The Democratic presidential nominee has been forced to respond to Joe Biden inadvertently whipping up a conservative media storm by seemingly calling Trump’s supporters “garbage” in response to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s already-notorious Madison Square Garden joke about Puerto Rico.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters – his – his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American,” the president told Latino voters on a Zoom call on Tuesday.

Harris told reporters on Wednesday that she “strongly” disagrees with any criticism of the public based on their voting intentions.

“You’ve heard my speech last night and continuously throughout my career,” she said.

“I believe that the work I do is about representing all the people, whether they support me or not, and as president of the United States, I will be a president for all Americans, whether you vote for me or not.”

Joe Sommerlad30 October 2024 15:30
1730301000

Arnold Schwarzenegger backs Harris as Buzz Aldrin endorses Trump

Two major celebrity endorsements to bring you news of here, one for each side.

Joe Sommerlad30 October 2024 15:10
1730299800

Seven states will decide the election. They’re all too close to call

With just one week until the election, we are no closer to knowing whether Trump or Harris will be the next president of the United States.

But that question will ultimately be answered by voters in a handful of battleground states, whose 93 electoral college votes will push either candidate over the line.

In each of these seven states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — neither Harris nor Trump has established a secure lead, with polling averages showing that the candidates are within two points of each other.

This means that nearly 100 Electoral College votes are ripe for the taking and will not be secure until next week.

Alicja Hagopian has more.

These 7 swing states will decide the election. They’re all too close to call

The states hold 93 electoral college votes

Joe Sommerlad30 October 2024 14:50
1730298600

Jimmy Kimmel admits own role in ‘dividing’ America in last-ditch 19-minute plea to Republicans

The late-night host, particularly hated by Trump, belatedly reached out to the GOP ahead of Election Day on his show last night.

Rhian Lubin was watching.

Jimmy Kimmel admits role in ‘dividing’ America in 19-minute plea to Republicans

The comedian abandoned his ‘usual roast’ of Trump and, while he still cracked jokes, struck a more serious tone

Joe Sommerlad30 October 2024 14:30
1730297400

Republicans will ‘go big’ in Trump’s first 100 days and ‘take a blowtorch’ to federal agencies, says Speaker Johnson

In a video obtained by NBC News, House Speaker Mike Johnson can be seen addressing an event in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Monday promising that his side will “take a blowtorch” to federal agencies in the first 100 days of a Donald Trump presidency.

“Healthcare reform’s going to be a big part of the agenda,” Johnson tells his audience.

“When I say we’re going to have a very aggressive first 100 days agenda, we got a lot of things still on the table.”

Asked if that would mean no Obamacare, Johnson rolled his eyes and answered: “No Obamacare. The ACA is so deeply ingrained, we need massive reform to make this work, and we got a lot of ideas on how to do that.”

This is what Harris-Walz spokesperson Sarafina Chitika had to say in response:

“Healthcare is on the ballot this November. Speaker Mike Johnson is making it clear – if Donald Trump wins, he and his Project 2025 allies in Congress will make sure there is ‘no Obamacare.’

“That means higher healthcare costs for millions of families and ripping away protections from Americans with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, asthma, or cancer.

“Voters see Trump’s ‘concepts of a plan’ for what they are: Ending the Affordable Care Act, jacking up prices, and leaving millions of Americans without the care they need.”

Joe Sommerlad30 October 2024 14:10

