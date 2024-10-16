Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Kamala Harris sat down for her first interview with Fox News on Wednesday, kicking off the conversation with a heated exchange over immigration.

For his first question, anchor Bret Baier asked Harris how many “illegal immigrants” she estimates have entered the US during her tenure as vice president. The two then entered a back-and-forth.

“Well, I’m glad you raised the issue of immigration, because I agree with you,” Harris responded. “It is a topic of discussion that people want to rightly have.”

Baier interrupted, asking for “just a number.”

“Brett, let’s just get to the point,” Harris responded.

The two continued to go back and forth, with Harris at one point interjecting: “You have to let me finish.”

Baier later asked Harris if she supports “using taxpayer dollars to help prison inmates or detained illegal aliens to transition to another gender.” The question comes after a 2019 questionnaire filled out by Harris came to light. Her responses, which she gave while serving in the Senate, indicated she supported taxes being used to fund gender-affirming care for federal prisoners and detained immigrants.

Harris responded to Baier by pointing out that incarcerated people received gender-affirming healthcare under her opponent, Donald Trump.

“I will follow the law, and it’s a law that Donald Trump actually followed, you’re probably familiar with it now,” Harris said. “It’s a public report that under Donald Trump’s administration, these surgeries were available on a medical necessity basis to people in the federal prison system.”

This conversation marks the first time Harris has sat down with the media network.

Last week, Harris’s interview with journalist Bill Whitaker appeared on CBS News’s 60 Minutes. CBS also invited Trump to appear, but he declined and later baselessly accused the network of committing a crime, claiming they “sliced and diced” the interview.

More to come...