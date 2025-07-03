Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Famed boxer arrested for entering US illegally and now faces deportation days after Jake Paul fight

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fought Jake Paul in California on Saturday

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Thursday 03 July 2025 16:15 EDT
(The Independent)

Famed boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is facing deportation after authorities arrested him and said he entered the U.S. illegally.

Chavez fought Jake Paul in Anaheim, California on Saturday, just days before his arrest.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

