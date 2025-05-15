Julio Cesar Chavez Sr says there’s ‘no way’ his son gets ‘embarrassed’ by Jake Paul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boxing great Julio Cesar Chavez Sr cannot fathom a world where his son is beaten by Jake Paul after “The Problem Child” vowed to “embarrass” the former world champion.

Paul, 28, is set to take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in California on June 28, coming into his next in-ring bout off the back of beating 58-year-old Mike Tyson back in November.

The American remains a highly divisive figure in the sport but having mainly boxed MMA fighters in his journey so far, he now faces the test of Chavez Jr, a former WBC middleweight champion.

Chavez Jr, 39, has won 53 of his 61 fights, but has only competed once since 2021 - a lacklustre decision win over ex-UFC star Uriah Hall.

Nevertheless, Chavez Sr, 62, is still confident Paul doesn’t stand a chance against his son.

"Jake Paul is young and strong, but he's never faced a fighter like my son," Chavez Sr said at Wednesday's news conference.

"I would've given Mike Tyson a better fight. He didn't throw one punch the whole fight.

"I haven't seen him train at this level for many years. If he keeps this up until the fight, there is no way Jake Paul is going to beat my son.”

Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson, 58, back in November ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved )

A former Disney Channel child actor, Paul has amassed a record of 11 wins since making his jump into boxing, with his only loss coming against Tommy Fury in 2023.

Taking on a man who has previously gone the distance with pound-for-pound superstar Canelo Alvarez, Paul is raring to humiliate the former champion in his pursuit of an unlikely cruiserweight title shot.

"This is his toughest fight to date, and I'm going to embarrass him and make him quit like he always does," Paul said. "This guy is a great fighter, and I want to test myself against the best in the world.

"Going from Disney Channel to YouTube to world champion in six to seven years? That's the most relatable and best sports story that any kid can get behind.”