‘Barely hanging on’ Joy Reid’s damning assessment of Democrats: ‘Give me Jasmine Crockett’

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid appeared on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, saying that while she has been a lifelong Democrat, she’s “barely hanging on.”

Reid defended those, such as former Joe Biden-era White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who have departed from the party.

Discussing her departure from MSNBC following the February cancellation of her show and her lack of faith in the current Democratic Party, the former host of ReidOut said Democrats have become too worried about disappointing party leaders rather than elevating members like Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett to effectively take on the “fascism” of President Donald Trump.

“I’ve been a Democrat since I was old enough to vote, but I’m barely hanging on, honestly, because at this point the party is not bigger than the future of my kids,” Reid said.

“I have a daughter and two sons that have to live in this country as Black people. And fascism don’t work for me, you know?” she added. “And I’m not willing to cede the country to Trumpism and MAGA simply because I’m clinging to this party.”

Joy Reid praised Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett for being an ‘effective fighter’ ( Getty )

Reid criticized those blasting Jean-Pierre for leaving the party, saying, “At this point … who cares what the party label is? Give me an effective fighter.”

She went on to argue that progressives such as Crockett are the most effective fighters in today’s Democratic Party, but noted that the party’s mainstream is neglecting them.

Crockett ended her bid this week to become the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee.

“It was clear by the numbers that my style of leadership is not exactly what they were looking for, and so I didn’t think that it was fair for me to then push forward and try to rebuke that,” Crockett told reporters.

During her Breakfast Club appearance on Tuesday, Reid said Democrats should prioritize effective leadership above everything else.

“If Jasmine Crockett is the most effective fighter, give me Jasmine Crockett,” she said. “And I really don’t care what you have to move around or who you have to disappoint in order to give me her. Just give me her because we need a leader.”

Reid suggested that it’s possible that Democrats are too “orderly” to put up a proper opposition to the Trump administration.

“They prioritize whose turn it is. Like, Democrats are very orderly,” Reid said. “They’re almost too orderly for fascism. In fascism, you can’t be orderly, because the other side is messy.”