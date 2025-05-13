Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who takes no fear in challenging President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, has admitted she keeps her messaging simple so that the pair can understand it.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert Monday, Crockett admitted: “I needed to keep it simple. Especially when I’m trying to send a message to him.”

Colbert pressed the representative on a now-viral clip in which she asked an official,, “whether or not Trump or trans people are responsible” for various misdeeds. The moment occurred during a DOGE subcommittee hearing on USA Fencing last week.

Crockett posed a series of questions regarding deportations, the economy, tariffs, and medical funding cuts. Fatima Goss Graves, who was testifying in defense of trans rights, gave a series of short, blunt answers, naming Trump as being responsible for those issues.

The host asked why she led with such fierce questioning. Crockett said it was all part of a simple messaging strategy to tap into MAGA.

“Gotta keep it very simple,” she said in a jibe at President Trump.

In recent months, Crockett has emerged as one of the Democratic Party's prominent new faces. She has made multiple media appearances in which she regularly condemns the Trump administration.

open image in gallery Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett said she keeps her strategy simple for Trump and MTJ ( The Late Show with Stephen Colbert )

“This was a DOGE hearing, and so, the DOGE subcommittee is also headed up by someone else who needs a simple message: Marjorie Taylor Greene,” she continued to Colbert.

“So I wanted to be clear, there was no reason we were having about who could play what sports and definitely, fencing, and subpoenaing someone to talk about fencing, who doesn’t take a government dollar in the DOGE hearing.”

“I wanted to redirect and make sure the American people knew this was nothing but a distraction. Sometimes, coming up with something that is very plain, very simple, is probably the best way to go,” she added.

Colbert went back to argue Trump’s case, as he recently declared that he didn’t believe “he’d made any mistakes”, despite enormous critique from opponents.

Crockett drilled down on her position, declaring it was “a mistake” for wrong for him to have been “reelected in the first place.”

open image in gallery Crockett has been highly outspoken on Trump and Musk since the Republican President took office in January ( Getty Images )

Crockett also attacked Trump’s creation of the DOGE department by branding it a “cover-up” and a “scam” for Elon Musk.

Musk stepped back from his DOGE responsibilities last month, amid Tesla’s financial struggle and a nationwide spate of vandalism against the electric vehicles.

Crockett continued to slam Trump: “Honestly, I don’t care about your politics, there are some basic fundamentals of what it is to be an elected official on any level. The fact that the most powerful person in the world has no idea about the little oath that he took is beyond me [referring to the Constitution].”

“It’s not just that I’m on the judiciary committee, I think that anyone who considers themselves a full-blooded American should have an issue with this. No matter what your political affiliation is,” she said.