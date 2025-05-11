Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representative Jasmine Crockett has revealed Democratic donors are vying for the “safest white boy” possible in the 2028 presidential race.

The Texas lawmaker joined Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta Thursday on SiriusXM’s Urban View to discuss their party’s future following Democrats’ electoral defeat in November.

There, Crockett said Democratic donors are already starting to rally behind potential 2028 presidential candidates. Donors are eager for a white man to run, she added.

“It is this fear that the people within the party, within the primary system, will have about voting for a woman because every time we voted for a woman, we’ve lost so far,” Crockett said, referring to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

“I think that that’s a natural fear because we just want to win,” she added. “So there’s a lot of people that are like, ‘You know what? Like, let’s go find the safest white boy we can find.’ I mean, I’m just saying.”

open image in gallery Crockett said Democrats have a ‘fear’ about voting for a woman again in 2028 after Kamala Harris lost in 2024 and Hillary Clinton lost in 2016 ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Urban View host Clay Cane said he often hears from listeners who want a white man to run: “Those are the callers that we’re hearing…A white man’s got to do it. We’re getting those callers.”

Major donors are excited about “one specific candidate,” Crockett responded.

“I had a donor on the phones with me, telling me that all the donors are lining up behind that candidate,” she said. “So I can tell, and I tell you, it’s not a Black person nor a woman.”

“So they have, quote unquote, ‘they,’ have chosen,” she added. “When I say ‘they,; it’s the same donors that most likely had their opinions about Joe Biden and moved… So like, that would be the “they” that I would talk about.”

open image in gallery Crockett speaks with Kenyatta on 'Urban View.' Crockett said donors already have 'one specific candidate' in mind, but didn't reveal their identity ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Crockett didn’t reveal this candidate’s identity, but there are many predicted 2028 frontrunners who meet her description.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is term-limited and will leave office in 2027, so many expect a presidential campaign will follow. Other potential candidates include Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Meanwhile, several other Democratic front-runners don’t meet Crockett’s description of the “safest white boy” possible, including the party’s last candidate, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.