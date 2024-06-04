Jon Stewart roasts Biden over ‘weird’ reaction to Trump trial verdict

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jon Stewarthas roasted President Joe Biden for his “f***ing weird” reaction toDonald Trump’s conviction in his criminal hush money trial.

Last Thursday, Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, whose story of an alleged affair threatened to derail his 2016 presidential campaign.

The convicted felon’s actions were part of a conspiracy to stop damaging information coming to light as he campaigned for the White House.

The day after the verdict was handed down, Biden held a press conference where he was asked by a reporter what his response was to Trump calling himself a “political prisoner” and blaming the president for his conviction.

Biden offered no verbal response but looked directly into the camera and flashed a grin, before walking off.

The moment sent social media into something of a frenzy.

On Monday night, The Daily Show host Stewart poked fun at Biden’s reaction.

“Why does everything have to be so f****** weird? Why?” he asked.

Jon Stewart responded to Donald Trump’s trial verdict on his show on Monday ( The Daily Show )

“If you have something to say about it, say it. If you don’t have something to say about it, don’t say it. But you’re just going to stop and hit ‘em with some kinda ‘70s sitcom freeze-frame?”

Stewart then rolled the clip of the president, which he called the “Cheshire Cat press conference encore,” and set a retro TV theme tune over Biden’s grinning momeny. “And President Biden as ‘Colonel Butters,’” it read.

The Daily Show host described the Democratic party’s reaction to the verdict as very much “an exercise in concealed and controlled glee”, with the party now having to decide how to “exploit the moment politically without giving the impression that this was the plan all along.”

Biden appears to be increasingly testing the waters of using Trump’s legal drama in his campaign strategy from a string of social media memes, to “free on Wednesdays” and “Stormy weather” jabs and even sending movie star Robert De Niro to speak outside the courthouse as the hush money trial came to a close.

Meanwhile, Republicans and Trump allies have been decrying his conviction as a “sham” baselessly claiming the justice system is “rigged”.

Biden grins as a reporter asks him about Trump calling himself a ‘political prisoner’ ( Getty Images )

“The trial was a sham,” Stewart mocked.

“Yes, we impaneled grand juries and submitted evidence and cross-examined witnesses – but how was Donald Trump or his family not allowed on the jury? Outrageous!”

Stewart honed in on a comment made by South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who claimed on CNN that the justice system “hunts Republicans while protecting Democrats.”

“Oh my God!” Stewart sarcastically reacted.

“Someone should mention that to such unprotected Democrats as Senator Robert Menendez and Congressman Henry Cuellar, both facing corruption charges brought by our Department of Justice.”

He added: “Not to mention, Hunter Biden was facing jury selection in a federal gun charges trial f****** today.”

Mr Trump will be sentenced on 11 July, just four days before the Republican National Convention, where he will be formally invited to accept the nomination to take on Biden in November’s election.